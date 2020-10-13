SA diplomat and husband fingered in double murder and assassination plot





It sounds not unlike the plot of a Hollywood thriller; the husband of a high-ranking diplomat hires a hitman to kill an intelligence officer he believes has been bad-mouthing his wife.

However, those are the allegations being made against the husband of South Africa's acting ambassador to Sudan.

In his Daily Maverick article, Peter Fabricius outlines the investigation now underway into Zabantu Ngcobo and her partner.

In addition to being investigated over the plot to kill an intelligence officer at the South African embassy, the pair are also being connected to the murders of two women murdered in Khartoum in December 2019.

It's after a driver for the embassy, who along with an accomplice has confessed to the two murders, claimed to have been hired by Ngcobo and her husband to kill the intelligence officer.

One would have to consider the possibility that the two of them [the driver and accomplice] might be elaborating a huge political plot...in order to smokescreen his own crime. Peter Fabricius, ISS consultant - Daily Maverick

There seems to be some suggestion of evidence that there was a meeting between the deputy ambassador's husband and the driver to plot the assassination... Peter Fabricius, ISS consultant - Daily Maverick

According to local reports, the embassy driver claims he was told to kill the two women as a 'training' exercise ahead of the 'real' hit - the embassy's intelligence officer.

The most far fetched part of the story is that he was instructed to kill these young women as a training exercise. Peter Fabricius, ISS consultant - Daily Maverick

Ngcobo and her partner returned to South Africa after local authorities exercised her right to diplomatic immunity against arrest.

