SA diplomat and husband fingered in double murder and assassination plot
It sounds not unlike the plot of a Hollywood thriller; the husband of a high-ranking diplomat hires a hitman to kill an intelligence officer he believes has been bad-mouthing his wife.
However, those are the allegations being made against the husband of South Africa's acting ambassador to Sudan.
In his Daily Maverick article, Peter Fabricius outlines the investigation now underway into Zabantu Ngcobo and her partner.
In addition to being investigated over the plot to kill an intelligence officer at the South African embassy, the pair are also being connected to the murders of two women murdered in Khartoum in December 2019.
It's after a driver for the embassy, who along with an accomplice has confessed to the two murders, claimed to have been hired by Ngcobo and her husband to kill the intelligence officer.
One would have to consider the possibility that the two of them [the driver and accomplice] might be elaborating a huge political plot...in order to smokescreen his own crime.Peter Fabricius, ISS consultant - Daily Maverick
There seems to be some suggestion of evidence that there was a meeting between the deputy ambassador's husband and the driver to plot the assassination...Peter Fabricius, ISS consultant - Daily Maverick
According to local reports, the embassy driver claims he was told to kill the two women as a 'training' exercise ahead of the 'real' hit - the embassy's intelligence officer.
The most far fetched part of the story is that he was instructed to kill these young women as a training exercise.Peter Fabricius, ISS consultant - Daily Maverick
Ngcobo and her partner returned to South Africa after local authorities exercised her right to diplomatic immunity against arrest.
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food
How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries
Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville.Read More
Shoprite ends mall monopoly with agreement to scrap exclusivity leases
Exclusivity against other retailers will stop immediately in non-urban areas and will be phased out over 5 years in urban areas.Read More
'Culture of impunity' fuels corruption within SAPS
Lester Kiewit asks criminologist Simon Howell why corruption is rife among senior police officers within the SA police service.Read More
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him'
"If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng.Read More
Makhura took credit for victories, but not responsibility for failures - Denosa
The nursing union is calling for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to step down pending SIU probe into PPE tender corruption.Read More
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch
Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge.Read More
HWS monitors paintball 'peacefully foraging' baboons in Hangklip Nature Reserve
Betty's Bay resident describes Human Wildlife Solutions staff behaviour. HWS secured a 3-year contract in Overstrand Municipality.Read More
New Covid-19 infections in Cape Town rise for first time since level-1 lockdown
Much like in Europe and elsewhere, new infections are increasingly happening in younger populations, reports Barbara Friedman.Read More
I envision a city with no homeless people on our streets says Badroodien
Councillor Zahid Badroodien says the City of Cape Town is working to amend homeless policy.Read More