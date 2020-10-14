Little Diego Booysen's dad says he was playing outside when he disappeared
When little Diego Booysen went missing his family faced their worst fears, and then the three-year-old's dead body was found in an old abandoned car not far from the family home.
A four-year-old girl that also went missing was found alive in the same vehicle.
Shamiela Fisher of Eyewitness News (EWN) talks to Lester Kiewit about the tragic death and mysterious circumstances surrounding the finding of the child's body near Wellington.
Fisher spoke to the family on Tuesday. She says it is a double loss for the family.
The Solomons and Booysens family in Newtown say that just at the start of this month buried little Diego's mother and now this.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - EWN
Diego's father David Solomons told Fisher that his son and the little girl had been playing right in front of their house. He says he was watching them.
He became tired and decided to go in for a little bit because the dad was busy. And when he later came outside he looked around and could not find them.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - EWN
Then on Tuesday morning, they received a tip-off that two children were spotted near Paarl, not far from Newtown.
They were on their way to Paarl to follow up on this lead when they got the phone call to say the two children had been found.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - EWN
When they returned they were informed the little girl had been taken to hospital but sadly Diego had been found dead.
The car was parked at the back of this house just a few doors from where these children lived.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - EWN
The cause of Diego's death has yet to be determined and an investigation docket has been opened.
Listen to the interview below:
