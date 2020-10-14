[WATCH] WHO backtracks on lockdown as primary means of curbing Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Digital devices may be to blame for 'de-learning’ of rugby skills during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sherylle Calder - Visual Performance Specialist and Founder at Eye Gym
Today at 15:40
"Totally under control" - Documentory exposes United States’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Suzanne Hillinger - Director
Today at 15:50
Airline and airport groups call on governments to provide fresh aid packages for the beleaguered aviation industry.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 16:10
Oscar van Heerden: What will it take for the ANC to toss aside its rotten apples?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden - scholar of International Relations
Today at 16:20
Daily Maverick: The world could see a Covid-19 vaccine in early 2021 – here’s who will get it and how
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 16:55
Lets chat about the news iPhones!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin-Leigh Chetty - Editor at Hypertext
Today at 17:05
South Africa’s Expropriation Bill Gazetted - what do you need to know?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ruth Hall - PLAAS
Today at 17:20
The latest regarding the CSA crisis: SA government informs ICC of intervention at CSA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 17:46
Book Interview: Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Curtis Sittenfeld - Author
Today at 18:09
Measuring the ripple effects of a tax hike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kyle Mandy - Tax policy leader at PWC
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The role of Magda Wierzycka, on Gupta Leaks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism ( and author of So, For The Record) at Wits University
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual : New renewable power will need new reliable batteries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - How many millions will the bankers earn from payment holidays?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Akinnusi - Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket
Latest Local
There are more victims says Solly Msimanga accuser Solly Msimanga is accused of sexual harassment by Nkele Molapo, but says he will take a lie detector to prove his innocence. 14 October 2020 2:35 PM
Dog fights: The animals know only abuse and violence. Moved to help? Here's how Inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA have seen enough. They’re stepping up to stop this “industry”, and YOU can help. 14 October 2020 2:21 PM
Tin Roof 'super-spreader' event was inevitable and there will be more - expert Revellers were apparently lured to the event at Tin Roof with cheap alcohol, 63 cases of Covid-19 have been linked to the event. 14 October 2020 1:57 PM
View all Local
State opposes Agrizzi bail bid in Bosasa bribery case involving former ANC MP Former Bosasa exec Angelo Agrizzi and former ANC MP Vincent Smith appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday. 14 October 2020 1:43 PM
Party elections in SA 'can no longer just be internal', says DA's Mbali Ntuli DA has officially announced all candidates standing for its Federal Congress and Ntuli says she wishes it could have been public. 14 October 2020 1:39 PM
Has South Africa's social cohesion project stalled, and why? Stanley Henkeman and Jan Bosman join Lester Kiewit for a thoughtful conversation about 'nation-building'. 14 October 2020 12:16 PM
View all Politics
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville. 13 October 2020 7:49 PM
View all Business
Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 C... 14 October 2020 10:55 AM
John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March. 13 October 2020 4:20 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
View all Entertainment
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving. 14 October 2020 7:28 AM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the r... 12 October 2020 11:40 AM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him' "If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng. 13 October 2020 1:44 PM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

[WATCH] WHO backtracks on lockdown as primary means of curbing Covid-19

14 October 2020 10:31 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
WHO
Lockdown
COVID-19

Watch the interview with WHO envoy David Nabarro and John Maytham talks to vaccinologist Prof Shabir Madhi about the shift.

World Health Organisation special envoy on Covid-19, David Nabarro, this week has urged world leaders 'to stop using lockdowns as your primary control method' of the global health crisis.

He has now advocated 'a middle path.'

Nabarro was reported on Monday in The Spectator as saying that the only thing lockdown has achieved is poverty,

He noted: 'Lockdowns just have one consequence that you must never ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer.'

John Maytham talks to Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand Professor Shabir Mahdi about this shift in the WHO's position.

We can't go back to an open society pre-Covid because the virus is still transmitting in South Africa, and even though it is likely that a high percentage of the adult population has been infected, especially the urban areas, that percentage infected is nowhere close to what is needed for herd immunity in the absence of physical distancing a the absence of the use of face masks.

Prof Shabir Madhi, Vaccinologist - University of the Witwatersrand

Listen to the interview below:


14 October 2020 10:31 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
WHO
Lockdown
COVID-19

female-students-party-young-girls-women-fashion-beer-drinking-booze-youth-123rf

Desperate to socialise, less-at-risk young Capetonians are spreading Covid-19

14 October 2020 9:38 AM

"It’s been very hard for everyone, especially for them [teenagers]," says Dr Karen van Kets.

Covid-19 surgical mask shocked surprised woman 123rf

New Covid-19 infections in Cape Town rise for first time since level-1 lockdown

13 October 2020 11:57 AM

Much like in Europe and elsewhere, new infections are increasingly happening in younger populations, reports Barbara Friedman.

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

Why one-third of South Africans say no to Covid-19 vaccine

12 October 2020 7:52 AM

National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee chair Prof Hannelie Meyer looks at survey results and the impact of misinformation.

Donald Trump USA America flag Star-Spangled Banner 123rf 123rfworld

How sick is Donald Trump, actually?

5 October 2020 9:01 AM

The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health.

Donald-Trump-US-president-White-House-America-politics-123rf

Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19

2 October 2020 8:07 AM

"Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump.

Coronavirus Covid-19 South African flag 123rf

SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina

25 September 2020 12:10 PM

At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths.

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future

25 September 2020 10:44 AM

Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.

consumer-goods-groceries-shopping-slip-receipt-price-food-inflation-123rf

'Wholesale food prices are coming down. Retailers still charge lockdown prices'

23 September 2020 3:29 PM

"Retailers were quick to hike prices but slow to lower them,” says the Competition Commission. "There’s a history of this."

rands

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

21 September 2020 6:50 PM

The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).

Syringe vaccine needle

'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines'

17 September 2020 3:27 PM

Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam.

Desperate to socialise, less-at-risk young Capetonians are spreading Covid-19

Local

Little Diego Booysen's dad says he was playing outside when he disappeared

Local

Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

Corruption accused Agrizzi has been compliant with law, says lawyer in bail bid

14 October 2020 2:20 PM

SOEs in dire situation, Public Enterprises Dept tells MPs

14 October 2020 2:13 PM

DBE: Plans in place to protect pupils from COVID-19 during matric exams

14 October 2020 12:32 PM

