[WATCH] WHO backtracks on lockdown as primary means of curbing Covid-19
World Health Organisation special envoy on Covid-19, David Nabarro, this week has urged world leaders 'to stop using lockdowns as your primary control method' of the global health crisis.
He has now advocated 'a middle path.'
Nabarro was reported on Monday in The Spectator as saying that the only thing lockdown has achieved is poverty,
He noted: 'Lockdowns just have one consequence that you must never ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer.'
John Maytham talks to Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand Professor Shabir Mahdi about this shift in the WHO's position.
We can't go back to an open society pre-Covid because the virus is still transmitting in South Africa, and even though it is likely that a high percentage of the adult population has been infected, especially the urban areas, that percentage infected is nowhere close to what is needed for herd immunity in the absence of physical distancing a the absence of the use of face masks.Prof Shabir Madhi, Vaccinologist - University of the Witwatersrand
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Desperate to socialise, less-at-risk young Capetonians are spreading Covid-19
"It’s been very hard for everyone, especially for them [teenagers]," says Dr Karen van Kets.Read More
New Covid-19 infections in Cape Town rise for first time since level-1 lockdown
Much like in Europe and elsewhere, new infections are increasingly happening in younger populations, reports Barbara Friedman.Read More
Why one-third of South Africans say no to Covid-19 vaccine
National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee chair Prof Hannelie Meyer looks at survey results and the impact of misinformation.Read More
How sick is Donald Trump, actually?
The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health.Read More
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19
"Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump.Read More
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina
At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths.Read More
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future
Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.Read More
'Wholesale food prices are coming down. Retailers still charge lockdown prices'
"Retailers were quick to hike prices but slow to lower them,” says the Competition Commission. "There’s a history of this."Read More
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines'
Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam.Read More