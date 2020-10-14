[WATCH] WHO backtracks on lockdown as primary means of curbing Covid-19





World Health Organisation special envoy on Covid-19, David Nabarro, this week has urged world leaders 'to stop using lockdowns as your primary control method' of the global health crisis.

He has now advocated 'a middle path.'

Nabarro was reported on Monday in The Spectator as saying that the only thing lockdown has achieved is poverty,

He noted: 'Lockdowns just have one consequence that you must never ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer.'

John Maytham talks to Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand Professor Shabir Mahdi about this shift in the WHO's position.

We can't go back to an open society pre-Covid because the virus is still transmitting in South Africa, and even though it is likely that a high percentage of the adult population has been infected, especially the urban areas, that percentage infected is nowhere close to what is needed for herd immunity in the absence of physical distancing a the absence of the use of face masks. Prof Shabir Madhi, Vaccinologist - University of the Witwatersrand

