Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub
The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) and police are investigating after at least 63 young people contracted the coronavirus two weeks ago.
The cluster of infections were reprortedly traced back to a party held at the Tin Roof in Claremont.
It's believed that young partygoers were lured to the event by cheap alcohol promotions, including R10 shots and two-for-one specials advertised by the establishment.
RELATED: Desperate to socialise, less-at-risk young Capetonians are spreading Covid-19
Premier Winde says nightclubs should not be operating. However, he says the establishment claims that it is no longer a club.
Winde says he's concerned that at least 37 of the 63 Covid-19 cases were matric pupils.
He says that the establishment must face legal consequences if it is found that regulations were not adhered to.
Last week, two bars in Stellenbosch were closed down because they flouted Covid-19 regulations.
The premier has urged businesses and residents to behave safely responsibly as the province prepares to welcome more visitors over the summer season.
I've asked for an investigation.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
First of all, clubs can't be open, but I believe that this business says that they have swung their business around and that they are not a nightclub anymore. That's what the investigation will show.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
What we are asking for is for the investigation to see why it happened. If there are illegalities, the law must follow its course.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
The main problem is that we have started seeing an upswing in virus infections.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Two weeks ago, between the ages of 15 and 25 is was 13% of infection and it went up to 30% of infections a week later. When we did the tracing, we found that 60 of the cases were traced back to one specific venue. That raises questions. Obviously, there's an investigation into why.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
A number of the young people who were actually infected are writing matric at the moment.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Listen to Premier Alan Winde on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Lifestyle
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food
How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown
CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March.Read More
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies
The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.Read More
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined
Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.Read More
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA
A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across the globe.Read More
More South Africans battling with mental health due to pandemic, survey finds
A survey has found that there has been a significant increase in psychological and emotional stress among South Africans since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Public swimming pools to reopen across Cape Town under strict rules
Municipal swimming pools will gradually reopen across Cape Town from Friday 16 October, with a visitor limit of 50% of each pool’s capacity.Read More
30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner)
"The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter.Read More
Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment
Grab the opportunity to help eliminate the shortcomings of the proposed new law urges Rob Hutchinson (Dear South Africa).Read More
Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free
Retailer Woolworths has vowed to improve its communication strategy in the phased roll-out of 'plastic-bag-free' stores across the country.Read More
More from Local
There are more victims says Solly Msimanga accuser
Solly Msimanga is accused of sexual harassment by Nkele Molapo, but says he will take a lie detector to prove his innocence.Read More
Dog fights: The animals know only abuse and violence. Moved to help? Here's how
Inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA have seen enough. They’re stepping up to stop this “industry”, and YOU can help.Read More
Tin Roof 'super-spreader' event was inevitable and there will be more - expert
Revellers were apparently lured to the event at Tin Roof with cheap alcohol, 63 cases of Covid-19 have been linked to the event.Read More
Party elections in SA 'can no longer just be internal', says DA's Mbali Ntuli
DA has officially announced all candidates standing for its Federal Congress and Ntuli says she wishes it could have been public.Read More
How repeat offenders are pushing SA's crime rate up
Police this week confirmed that one of the men arrested for the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner, had been arrested 16 times.Read More
Anti-refugee sentiment widespread in the Western Cape, according to report
It seems life has only become harder for refugees and asylum seekers in the Western Cape, says researcher Steven Gordon.Read More
Has South Africa's social cohesion project stalled, and why?
Stanley Henkeman and Jan Bosman join Lester Kiewit for a thoughtful conversation about 'nation-building'.Read More
Could you be due a slice of a R43M unclaimed pension fund pie?
Unclaimed benefits are those which have not been paid to a beneficiary within 24 months of the date it becomes legally payable.Read More
Little Diego Booysen's dad says he was playing outside when he disappeared
The Newtown three-year-old's dead body was found in an old abandoned car not far from the family home.Read More
Desperate to socialise, less-at-risk young Capetonians are spreading Covid-19
"It’s been very hard for everyone, especially for them [teenagers]," says Dr Karen van Kets.Read More