Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub





The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) and police are investigating after at least 63 young people contracted the coronavirus two weeks ago.

The cluster of infections were reprortedly traced back to a party held at the Tin Roof in Claremont.

It's believed that young partygoers were lured to the event by cheap alcohol promotions, including R10 shots and two-for-one specials advertised by the establishment.

Premier Winde says nightclubs should not be operating. However, he says the establishment claims that it is no longer a club.

Winde says he's concerned that at least 37 of the 63 Covid-19 cases were matric pupils.

He says that the establishment must face legal consequences if it is found that regulations were not adhered to.

Last week, two bars in Stellenbosch were closed down because they flouted Covid-19 regulations.

The premier has urged businesses and residents to behave safely responsibly as the province prepares to welcome more visitors over the summer season.

I've asked for an investigation. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

First of all, clubs can't be open, but I believe that this business says that they have swung their business around and that they are not a nightclub anymore. That's what the investigation will show. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

What we are asking for is for the investigation to see why it happened. If there are illegalities, the law must follow its course. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The main problem is that we have started seeing an upswing in virus infections. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Two weeks ago, between the ages of 15 and 25 is was 13% of infection and it went up to 30% of infections a week later. When we did the tracing, we found that 60 of the cases were traced back to one specific venue. That raises questions. Obviously, there's an investigation into why. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

A number of the young people who were actually infected are writing matric at the moment. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Listen to Premier Alan Winde on Today with Kieno Kammies: