Could you be due a slice of a R43M unclaimed pension fund pie?

Could you be one of nearly five million South Africans who're due a slice of a multi-million rand unclaimed pension fund pie?
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority of South Africa (FSCA) says there are 4.77 million untraced pension beneficiaries in the country amounting to nearly R43 billion.
The organisation's Sanele Magazi explains to CapeTalk's Africa Melane how it is that so much retirement fund cash has yet to be claimed:
Some people are not even aware that they have been contributing.Sanele Magazi, Manager: Retirement Funds - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Also, maybe members cannot be traced due to poor record keeping...Sanele Magazi, Manager: Retirement Funds - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Or there may be surplus benefits where members did not get their benefits in full and they are not aware.Sanele Magazi, Manager: Retirement Funds - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
The FSCA is urging those who think they may have a claim against using tracing agents who charge a fee for their services.
There are rogue agents who defraud people, claiming to be tracing agents claiming to be representing the FSCA or pension funds...Sanele Magazi, Manager: Retirement Funds - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
The FSCA does not charge any member for assistance and a genuine tracing agent will never ask for a fee from a member.Sanele Magazi, Manager: Retirement Funds - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Details of unclaimed benefits are held on the FSCA's portal, which you can access here:
Click below to find out how to check if you are due a payout:
