'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content'

14 October 2020 12:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
SABC
Jan Vermeulen
DStv
Sports
Broadcasting
Multichoice
John Maytham
Netflix
MyBroadband

The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen.

The SABC is toast, and taxpayers have nothing left to give.

The government has just released a white paper, suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa in a seemingly desperate attempt to raise revenue for the money-pit public broadcaster.

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

If the suggestions are enacted, it will allow the SABC to charge operators such as MultiChoice to carry its channels.

Netflix is also in regulators’ crosshairs.

Is the state going to “milk” pay-tv operators to fund the loss-making SABC?

John Maytham asked Jan Vermeulen, a senior journalist at MyBroadband, for comment.

Vermeulen also touched on other aspects of the white paper, including the government’s proposal to make major sports “in the national interest” free to watch.

More recent articles by Vermeulen:

The white paper provides for sporting events “of national interest” to be made free to watch… Some events exclusive to DStv have to be made available to people for free…

Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband

The BBC is funded by licensing its content all over the world – a trick that the SABC is missing…

Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband

Government is working hard at regulating Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and even YouTube to an extent… Netflix, in particular, will need a license to operate in South Africa…

Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband

Foreign investors – it’s incredibly difficult to get their money out of South Africa…

Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband

I don’t expect that DStv will take that [free sport] lying down. There’s a big fight coming… Local leagues are incredibly dependent on that income [form pay-tv broadcasters] …

Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


