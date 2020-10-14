'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content'
The SABC is toast, and taxpayers have nothing left to give.
The government has just released a white paper, suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa in a seemingly desperate attempt to raise revenue for the money-pit public broadcaster.
If the suggestions are enacted, it will allow the SABC to charge operators such as MultiChoice to carry its channels.
Netflix is also in regulators’ crosshairs.
Is the state going to “milk” pay-tv operators to fund the loss-making SABC?
John Maytham asked Jan Vermeulen, a senior journalist at MyBroadband, for comment.
Vermeulen also touched on other aspects of the white paper, including the government’s proposal to make major sports “in the national interest” free to watch.
More recent articles by Vermeulen:
-
It’s NOT your imagination – your airtime and data are disappearing
-
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially
-
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy
The white paper provides for sporting events “of national interest” to be made free to watch… Some events exclusive to DStv have to be made available to people for free…Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband
The BBC is funded by licensing its content all over the world – a trick that the SABC is missing…Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband
Government is working hard at regulating Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and even YouTube to an extent… Netflix, in particular, will need a license to operate in South Africa…Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband
Foreign investors – it’s incredibly difficult to get their money out of South Africa…Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband
I don’t expect that DStv will take that [free sport] lying down. There’s a big fight coming… Local leagues are incredibly dependent on that income [form pay-tv broadcasters] …Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food
How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries
Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville.Read More
'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin'
'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine.Read More
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies
The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.Read More
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA
Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).Read More
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined
Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.Read More
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words?
Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA).Read More
First-time home buyers spike during Covid-19 climate
Bond originator ooba says first-time buyers made up 55% of applications in September and this rise is continuing in October.Read More
30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner)
"The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter.Read More
More from Opinion
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him'
"If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng.Read More
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA
Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).Read More
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined
Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.Read More
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words?
Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA).Read More
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know
What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.Read More
2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now
Is it worth the risk? Lester Kiewit interviews motoring journalist Adam Ford.Read More
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp
VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice.Read More
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have
How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty
Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try.Read More
More from Sport
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies
The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.Read More
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby
Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor).Read More
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories
Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment.Read More
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy
South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”.Read More
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet
On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021.Read More
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment
Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running.Read More
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool
Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU).Read More
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'?
Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently.Read More
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track
Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas
The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time.Read More