Has South Africa's social cohesion project stalled, and why?

This week we take a dive into what has become of the social cohesion project in South Africa?

Terms like social cohesion and ‘nation-building’ were part of the national conversation not too long ago, but it sometimes feels like we’ve moved very far away from that. It really feels like our collective efforts have been scuppered.

Lester Kiewit chats to Jan Bosman, Chief Secretary of the Afrikanerbond, and Stanley Henkeman, Executive Director of the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR).

