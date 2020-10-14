How repeat offenders are pushing SA's crime rate up
The reality of South Africa's crime statistics is that a small number of persistent offenders are responsible for a substantial proportion of all crime.
CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit speaks to Betzi Pierce from the South African National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders who says reoffending is a huge problem in South Africa.
Unfortunately, our recidivism rates in South Africa are extremely high...Betzi Pierce, Operations director - Nicro
She says that very often the issues which contributed to offenders committing crime are not addressed while they are incarcerated:
Those things are not dealt with. They're still sitting with problems with drug abuse, family problems, a lack of support, insufficient education...Betzi Pierce, Operations director - Nicro
Letting people out without the necessary changed attitudes, behaviour, skills, or resources, that upholds our high crime rate...Betzi Pierce, Operations director - Nicro
Pierce says many offenders find themselves stuck in a vicious circle once they are released from prison:
We have many clients that come to us because they cannot find employment or they cannot find any way to generate an income...Betzi Pierce, Operations director - Nicro
Listen to the full conversation below:
