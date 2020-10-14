There are more victims says Solly Msimanga accuser





The woman accusing Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng interim leader Solly Msimanga of sexual harassment has claimed other women were also victimized by him.

Nkele Molapo says since going public, she has been approached by other women with similar stories, but claims they are afraid to speak publically about their experiences.

Meanwhile, more details are emerging about Molapo's claims and why she has chosen now to lay a formal complaint.

She was just a few months into a new job...and Solly Msimanga was a leader...she kept on saying, who would believe this newcomer? Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

She said that at that time she convinced herself that this was just a man who was hitting on her. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

It's not yet known how many other women are claiming to have also experienced harassment at the hands of Msimanga.

She wants to give the others the time, the space to come forward with their own story... Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

They are too scared to come forward... Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

Msimanga is denying the allegations and says he will take a lie detection test to prove his innocence.

He has opened a counterclaim against Molapo of crimen injuria.

Listen to the full conversation below: