State opposes Agrizzi bail bid in Bosasa bribery case involving former ANC MP
The fraud and corruption case involving the duo has been postponed to Thursday 3 December 2020.
It's alleged that Smith received money from Bosasa amounting to R800,000 through various transactions.
Agrizzi, the former COO of facilities management firm Bosasa, is accused of bribing Smith.
Smith was granted bail of R30,000 when he first appeared in court earlier this month.
Agrizzi failed to appear previously due to apparent ill-health. His bail application is being heard on Wednesday.
The State is currently opposing the former COO’s bail application, reports EWN's Theto Mahlakoana.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says Agrizzi did not declare all his assets and recently sold one of his properties in Krugersdorp, Gauteng.
Prosecutors are concerned that Agrizzi may be a flight risk.
In hearing the bail application, the State is concerned that Agrizzi was not open in disclosing his assets.Theto Mahlakoana, EWN senior political reporter
Prosecutors told the court that as recently as two days ago, they discovered that Agrizzi had sold one of his properties in Krugersdorp which had planted that seed of doubt in their minds about his eligibility to receive bail.Theto Mahlakoana, EWN senior political reporter
The big debate between the prosecutors and the legal representatives of Mr Agrizzi is [whether] he should even be facing the allegations to begin with.Theto Mahlakoana, EWN senior political reporter
His lawyers say that Angelo Agrizzi was just a messenger or middleman, having been instructed by his bosses then at Bosasa.Theto Mahlakoana, EWN senior political reporter
Listen to the EWN update on The Midday Report:
More from Politics
There are more victims says Solly Msimanga accuser
Solly Msimanga is accused of sexual harassment by Nkele Molapo, but says he will take a lie detector to prove his innocence.Read More
Party elections in SA 'can no longer just be internal', says DA's Mbali Ntuli
DA has officially announced all candidates standing for its Federal Congress and Ntuli says she wishes it could have been public.Read More
Has South Africa's social cohesion project stalled, and why?
Stanley Henkeman and Jan Bosman join Lester Kiewit for a thoughtful conversation about 'nation-building'.Read More
'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin'
'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine.Read More
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him'
"If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng.Read More
HWS monitors paintball 'peacefully foraging' baboons in Hangklip Nature Reserve
Betty's Bay resident describes Human Wildlife Solutions staff behaviour. HWS secured a 3-year contract in Overstrand Municipality.Read More
No other Parliament in the world would allow MPs to incite war - DA's Mazzone
DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone says that Parliament's ethics committee still hasn't dealt with the EFF.Read More
'Electoral reform, voter education needed to rid SA of poor political leaders'
Political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo says incompetent leaders will continue to run South Africa until there are key changes made to the Electoral Act.Read More
I envision a city with no homeless people on our streets says Badroodien
Councillor Zahid Badroodien says the City of Cape Town is working to amend homeless policy.Read More
Most Western Cape water restrictions lifted but Cape Town waiting until November
Sputnik Ratau of the Department of Water and Sanitation explains how the lifting of water restrictions works.Read More