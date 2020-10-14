State opposes Agrizzi bail bid in Bosasa bribery case involving former ANC MP





The fraud and corruption case involving the duo has been postponed to Thursday 3 December 2020.

It's alleged that Smith received money from Bosasa amounting to R800,000 through various transactions.

Agrizzi, the former COO of facilities management firm Bosasa, is accused of bribing Smith.

Smith was granted bail of R30,000 when he first appeared in court earlier this month.

Agrizzi failed to appear previously due to apparent ill-health. His bail application is being heard on Wednesday.

The State is currently opposing the former COO’s bail application, reports EWN's Theto Mahlakoana.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says Agrizzi did not declare all his assets and recently sold one of his properties in Krugersdorp, Gauteng.

Prosecutors are concerned that Agrizzi may be a flight risk.

In hearing the bail application, the State is concerned that Agrizzi was not open in disclosing his assets. Theto Mahlakoana, EWN senior political reporter

Prosecutors told the court that as recently as two days ago, they discovered that Agrizzi had sold one of his properties in Krugersdorp which had planted that seed of doubt in their minds about his eligibility to receive bail. Theto Mahlakoana, EWN senior political reporter

The big debate between the prosecutors and the legal representatives of Mr Agrizzi is [whether] he should even be facing the allegations to begin with. Theto Mahlakoana, EWN senior political reporter

His lawyers say that Angelo Agrizzi was just a messenger or middleman, having been instructed by his bosses then at Bosasa. Theto Mahlakoana, EWN senior political reporter

Listen to the EWN update on The Midday Report: