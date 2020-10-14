Party elections in SA 'can no longer just be internal', says DA's Mbali Ntuli





The Democratic Alliance has officially announced all candidates standing for its Federal Congress.

Former DA youth leader Mbali Ntuli is up against the party's interim leader John Steenhuisen for the position of federal leader.

The DA Federal Council chair is a race between Helen Zille and Mike Moriarty.

Three other federal leadership positions are uncontested.

For me any election that is happening in South Africa right now, if we want to have a mature democracy, can no longer just be something that is internal. Mbali Ntuli, Party leader candidate - DA

She says while she is running for DA leader, but if she wins, she says she will have to convince voters outside of the party of her vision of South Africa.

The political discourse needs to be one where politicians put themselves up to scrutiny and be able to be held accountable by the public. Mbali Ntuli, Party leader candidate - DA

She says she would welcome the public weighing in what they want the party and leadership to look like.

So I would have loved them (elections) to be public, but the prevailing view in our federal council is that they have to stay internal. Mbali Ntuli, Party leader candidate - DA

She says she stands for open leadership where people have a voice and adds she wants to end the litigious approach of the current party.

