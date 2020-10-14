Tin Roof 'super-spreader' event was inevitable and there will be more - expert





The infection of dozens of people with Covid-19 at a nightclub in Cape Town two weeks ago was inevitable says a local expert.

The infections of at least 63 young people are being traced back to the event at Tin Roof in Claremont.

Professor Charles Parry from the South African Medical Research Council says this is not the only case of a 'superspreader' event involving young people.

I've certainly heard about 20 or so young students being infected by going to bars in Long Street but we haven't heard about that because we don't have the systems to pick it up... Prof Charles Parry, Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council

Parry says questions must be asked as to how so many people were able to be infected if regulations were being adhered to:

What's going wrong? Are we allowing people to be there too long? Is the ventilation poor? Is 50% too many? Prof Charles Parry, Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council

Many of these places are exceeding 50% because they are trying to claw back income. Prof Charles Parry, Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council

The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) and police are investigating the event at the venue which is believed to have lured patrons with cheap alcohol promotions.

Parry says the pricing issue is one on which he had previously advised the government.

I said, when you open it up again, don't allow specials...but we didn't do those controls and this is the outcome. Prof Charles Parry, Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council

Listen to the full interview below: