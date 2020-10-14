Dog fights: The animals know only abuse and violence. Moved to help? Here's how
Dogfighting is terribly cruel.
Training involves using a defenceless dog as bait (it’s difficult to describe the abuse it suffers) to teach the others to fight.
It's illegal but commonplace.
Inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA have seen enough; they’re stepping up their efforts to stop this “industry” and taking part in the Sanlam Cape Town Virtual Marathon this weekend to raise funds.
Feel moved to help?
-
Join the SPCA at 9:00 am on Sunday, 18 October at the Sea Point promenade to run with or encourage them.
-
Report cruelty to animals on 021-700 4158/9 during office hours or 083 326 1620 after hours.
-
Share this with friends, family and acquaintances who you suspect might care.
Few people in South Africa realise how dangerous it is for the SPCA to rescue broken dogs from these dens, or appreciate the risk involved in giving testimony in court.
I hate dogfighting because people take advantage of a dog’s best qualities – their unconditional love and loyalty – so that they will endure pain, fear, ripped flesh, blood loss, broken bones and even death, all to please their owners.Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - SPCA
Most fighting dogs rescued have known nothing but abuse and neglect. Many have spent their entire lives alone in a cage or tethered to a heavy chain – only knowing the attention of a human when they are taken out for training, or being made to fight and only knowing the company of other dogs when they are being encouraged to kill them. And yet their loyalty never falters.Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - SPCA
My team’s race is in honour of every dog being forced to fight, those we have rescued and the many out there waiting for us to rescue them.Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - SPCA
Dogs that “win” a fight receive no veterinary treatment, and they have to keep on fighting over and over until they, too, inevitably lose.
Losing dogs get no mercy – they’re often killed by their owner.
Children sometimes attend these fights, claims the SPCA, teaching them that cruelty and violence are normal and entertaining.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Belinda Abraham (Communications, Resource Development and Education Manager at Cape of Good Hope SPCA) about her inspectors stepping up to stop this scourge.
Mannenberg, Ocean View, Hangberg, Macassar and Hanover Park are hotspot areas, but it appears right across Cape Town… The SPCA receives at least a call per day from people coming forward with information…Belinda Abraham, Cape of Good Hope SPCA
It’s part of a criminal subculture… illegal gambling is an inherent part…Belinda Abraham, Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Listen to the interview in the audio below – but not if you’re sensitive, it's triggering for sure.
