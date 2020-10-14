Dog fights: The animals know only abuse and violence. Moved to help? Here's how

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Digital devices may be to blame for 'de-learning’ of rugby skills during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sherylle Calder - Visual Performance Specialist and Founder at Eye Gym
Today at 15:40
"Totally under control" - Documentory exposes United States’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Suzanne Hillinger - Director
Today at 15:50
Airline and airport groups call on governments to provide fresh aid packages for the beleaguered aviation industry.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 16:10
Oscar van Heerden: What will it take for the ANC to toss aside its rotten apples?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden - scholar of International Relations
Today at 16:20
Daily Maverick: The world could see a Covid-19 vaccine in early 2021 – here’s who will get it and how
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 16:55
Lets chat about the news iPhones!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin-Leigh Chetty - Editor at Hypertext
Today at 17:05
South Africa’s Expropriation Bill Gazetted - what do you need to know?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ruth Hall - PLAAS
Today at 17:20
The latest regarding the CSA crisis: SA government informs ICC of intervention at CSA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 17:46
Book Interview: Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Curtis Sittenfeld - Author
Today at 18:09
Measuring the ripple effects of a tax hike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kyle Mandy - Tax policy leader at PWC
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The role of Magda Wierzycka, on Gupta Leaks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism ( and author of So, For The Record) at Wits University
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual : New renewable power will need new reliable batteries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - How many millions will the bankers earn from payment holidays?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Akinnusi - Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket
There are more victims says Solly Msimanga accuser Solly Msimanga is accused of sexual harassment by Nkele Molapo, but says he will take a lie detector to prove his innocence. 14 October 2020 2:35 PM
Dog fights: The animals know only abuse and violence. Moved to help? Here's how

14 October 2020 2:21 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Dog fighting
SPCA
Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Animal cruelty
Sea Point promenade
Jaco Pieterse
Pippa Hudson
Dogfights
Belinda abraham
dogfighting
Sanlam Cape Town Virtual Marathon

Inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA have seen enough. They’re stepping up to stop this “industry”, and YOU can help.

Dogfighting is terribly cruel.

Training involves using a defenceless dog as bait (it’s difficult to describe the abuse it suffers) to teach the others to fight.

It's illegal but commonplace.

Inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA have seen enough; they’re stepping up their efforts to stop this “industry” and taking part in the Sanlam Cape Town Virtual Marathon this weekend to raise funds.

Feel moved to help?

  • Join the SPCA at 9:00 am on Sunday, 18 October at the Sea Point promenade to run with or encourage them.

  • Report cruelty to animals on 021-700 4158/9 during office hours or 083 326 1620 after hours.

  • Share this with friends, family and acquaintances who you suspect might care.

Few people in South Africa realise how dangerous it is for the SPCA to rescue broken dogs from these dens, or appreciate the risk involved in giving testimony in court.

I hate dogfighting because people take advantage of a dog’s best qualities – their unconditional love and loyalty – so that they will endure pain, fear, ripped flesh, blood loss, broken bones and even death, all to please their owners.

Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - SPCA

Most fighting dogs rescued have known nothing but abuse and neglect. Many have spent their entire lives alone in a cage or tethered to a heavy chain – only knowing the attention of a human when they are taken out for training, or being made to fight and only knowing the company of other dogs when they are being encouraged to kill them. And yet their loyalty never falters.

Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - SPCA

My team’s race is in honour of every dog being forced to fight, those we have rescued and the many out there waiting for us to rescue them.

Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - SPCA

Dogs that “win” a fight receive no veterinary treatment, and they have to keep on fighting over and over until they, too, inevitably lose.

Losing dogs get no mercy – they’re often killed by their owner.

Children sometimes attend these fights, claims the SPCA, teaching them that cruelty and violence are normal and entertaining.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Belinda Abraham (Communications, Resource Development and Education Manager at Cape of Good Hope SPCA) about her inspectors stepping up to stop this scourge.

Mannenberg, Ocean View, Hangberg, Macassar and Hanover Park are hotspot areas, but it appears right across Cape Town… The SPCA receives at least a call per day from people coming forward with information…

Belinda Abraham, Cape of Good Hope SPCA

It’s part of a criminal subculture… illegal gambling is an inherent part…

Belinda Abraham, Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Related articles:

Listen to the interview in the audio below – but not if you’re sensitive, it's triggering for sure.


