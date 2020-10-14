New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic





A damning documentary has been released which shines a spotlight on the United States' response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Described by the Hollywood Reporter as "A calm indictment of lethal presidential incompetence.”, Totally Under Control is the latest offering from Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney.

Available to South African audiences on iTunes it's release comes just weeks ahead of the US presidential election.

Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham, co-director Suzanne Hillinger says despite the timing of the release so close to the US election, the film wasn't intended to be political.

We really tried to be apolitical about it and just look at the early decisions that were made in this country that affected all citizens. Suzanne Hillinger, Director - Totally Under Control

In the end, no matter what went wrong, all things point to leadership. There was a possibility that the person in charge could change things in unprecedented time to protect the people. Suzanne Hillinger, Director - Totally Under Control

Click below to find out more about the documentary: