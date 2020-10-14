Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
There are more victims says Solly Msimanga accuser Solly Msimanga is accused of sexual harassment by Nkele Molapo, but says he will take a lie detector to prove his innocence. 14 October 2020 2:35 PM
Dog fights: The animals know only abuse and violence. Moved to help? Here's how Inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA have seen enough. They're stepping up to stop this "industry", and YOU can help. 14 October 2020 2:21 PM
Dog fights: The animals know only abuse and violence. Moved to help? Here's how Inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA have seen enough. They’re stepping up to stop this “industry”, and YOU can help. 14 October 2020 2:21 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
How worried should we be about speculation that Mboweni will increase taxes? The minister's asked for a delay tabling the 'mini budget'. Ahead of the president's address to Parliament, the experts weigh in.... 14 October 2020 7:00 PM
'ANC stands to lose next election if Ramaphosa doesn't get rid of rotten apples' Academic and columnist Oscar van Heerden says the ANC should not wait for successful criminal prosecutions before taking action ag... 14 October 2020 5:29 PM
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater. 14 October 2020 7:47 PM
South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it. 14 October 2020 7:15 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 C... 14 October 2020 10:55 AM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March. 13 October 2020 4:20 PM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain's partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving. 14 October 2020 7:28 AM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the r... 12 October 2020 11:40 AM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'

14 October 2020 9:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Jacob Zuma
Gupta
State Capture
Corruption
The Money Show
Sunday Times
Bruce Whitfield
Anton Harber
#GuptaLeaks
Sygnia
Magda Wierzycka
investigative journalism
Sars rogue unit
So For The Record

Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks.

"A remarkable dissection of the state of South African journalism in the context of a country that was being ripped to shreds from the inside"

That's Bruce Whitfield describing the latest book by Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University).

So, for the record. Image: Jonathan Ball Publishers

Harber spent two years researching the book which looks at the role the media played in aiding the programme of state capture.

It includes an examination of the Sunday Times' reporting on the so-called Sars rogue unit.

_So, for the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture _was launched this month.

RELATED: News coverage diminishing due to media cutbacks, laments Prof Anton Harber

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Harber about the leaking of the thousands of emails implicating the Gupta family in state capture.

It's a fascinating story because it was leaked to Daily Maverick, and Daily Maverick got together with the investigative unit amaBhungane saying 'we can't deal with this on our own - let's work together'.

Prof. Anton Harber, Author - So, for the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture

They put together a large team and put together a plan which involved going overseas where they could ensure their safety, moving the sources overseas... writing all the stories... two or three months' work... and then release them systematically from overseas so that they couldn't be stopped.

Prof. Anton Harber, Author - So, for the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture

They had good reason to fear for people's lives...

Prof. Anton Harber, Author - So, for the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture

In his book, Harber names the team's funder as Magda Wierzycka, an outspoken critic of state capture and the CEO of Sygnia Limited.

He relates how she decided they were moving too slowly and flew to London to disperse the emails, which she'd copied without informing anyone.

The Sunday Times then rushed into print with the first stories... They didn't have time to authenticate them...

Prof. Anton Harber, Author - So, for the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture

[In the book] I do a deep dive into the internal workings of the Sunday Times... They'd had to retract three major stories and apologise for three stories which really had fuelled state capture, ruined their reputation and done their journalism a great deal of harm.

Prof. Anton Harber, Author - So, for the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture

Wierzycka declined an invitation to speak on The Money Show:

She sent us a statement saying 'I did what I thought was best in the interests of all South Africans and for the protection of all involved'.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

"I think she did think she was doing what was best in her terms but it was unbelievable arrogance" responds Harber.

Fortunately it turned out well in the end, but it was despite her conduct.

Prof. Anton Harber, Author - So, for the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture

I call it billionaire's bombast. It's that illusion that so many CEOs of large companies and billionaires have, that they're not just good business people but they can solve the problems of the world and they know better than anyone else.

Prof. Anton Harber, Author - So, for the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture

Whether you agree that he [Harber] is right to be critical of Magda Wierzycka and her actions, you need to read the book in the full context to truly understand the magnitude of what was going on in the country.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to the fascinating interview with Harber in the audio below:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'


wifipng

Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger

14 October 2020 7:47 PM

Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater.

battery-charging-aa

South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use

14 October 2020 7:15 PM

Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it.

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

How worried should we be about speculation that Mboweni will increase taxes?

14 October 2020 7:00 PM

The minister's asked for a delay tabling the 'mini budget'. Ahead of the president's address to Parliament, the experts weigh in.

181009-tito-mboweni-3-3jpg

'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions'

14 October 2020 3:38 PM

"The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi.

old broken TV television 123rf

'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content'

14 October 2020 12:14 PM

The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen.

beer-and-burgerjpg

Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food

13 October 2020 8:50 PM

How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice.

young-womanjpg

YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries

13 October 2020 7:49 PM

Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville.

130522FNBsign.jpg

'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin'

13 October 2020 6:54 PM

'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine.

Siya Kolisi and his family

Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies

13 October 2020 9:40 AM

The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.

Herman Mashaba

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

12 October 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

