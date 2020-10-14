'ANC stands to lose next election if Ramaphosa doesn't get rid of rotten apples'





Van Heerden says the electorate will punish the African National Congress (ANC) at the upcoming elections if it doesn't quickly clean up house.

Van Heerden has written an opinion piece in the Daily Maverick, titled What will it take for the ANC to toss aside its rotten apples?.

In it, he argues that the ANC has proven its ability to self-correct in the past.

He says the ruling party needs to get rid of members as Kebby Maphatsoe, Ace Magashule, Carl Niehaus, Mosebenzi Zwane and Nomvula Mokonyane.

The ANC integrity commission and disciplinary committee have the moral obligation to initiate their own internal processes outside of the judicial court system, he adds.

Van Heerden claims that Parliament also has a duty to take action against corrupt MPs.

There are obvious members of the ANC that occupy certain leadership positions that are clearly bringing the organisation into disrepute. Oscar van Heerden, author and International Relations scholar

It seems there's an unwillingness on the part of the ANC and its structures, particularly the disciplinary committee, to take action against these members. Oscar van Heerden, author and International Relations scholar

If they don't do what the electorate requires, which is for President Cyril Ramaphosa to clean up, then they stand to lose the next election. Oscar van Heerden, author and International Relations scholar

We've already seen that the electorate in South Africa is informed enough to punish the ANC, hence they lost three of the metros in the local government election. Oscar van Heerden, author and International Relations scholar

