Just the sweetest hits with Fatima Sydow

14 October 2020 4:00 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Just the Hits

She is known for sharing her wonderful recipes, this week Fatima Sydow shares her musical tastes

The Instagram post below will get you looking forward to Fatima Sydow's cooking and this Sunday you can get the perfect musical pairing with an hour of the hits as selected by Fatima.

Fatima Sydow is a social chef. A social chef in that she grew her fanbase by starting a Facebook page that now has almost half a million followers.

She is the go to person for Cape Malay Cooking.

She credits her mom for teaching her the secrets and we can be grateful that 9-year-old Fatima responded to the invitation to help prepare the food.

I remember like it was yesterday, the very first time mom called me to come and help her in the kitchen, I was only 9 years old, with scruffy, wavy hair and big brown eyes, I would stop with whatever I was doing at that moment and run bare feet in a sprint and in the kitchen I will be.

Fatima Sydow on her first memory of learning to cook

