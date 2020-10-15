Covid-19 cases linked to Tin Roof event rise to 73





The Western Cape Health Department confirmed the latest figures to News24 on Wednesday.

Initially, Western Cape Premier had reported 63 cases linked to a "super-spreader event" at the establishment.

Dozens of young people contracted the coronavirus two weeks ago. The infections were traced back to a party held at the Tin Roof.

Two people were apparently hospitalised on Wednesday, but one was discharged after a short stay, reports Cowan.

The News24 journalist says most of the cases experienced mild symptoms.

It's understood that at least 47 of the Covid-19 cases were high school pupils, but only 37 were matric learners.

This begs the question: Were there possibly underage partygoers at the event?

Nightclubs are not allowed to operate under alert level 1. However, Tin Roof claims it has converted the establishment from a nightclub into a bar.

As of yesterday, the Western Cape Health Department confirmed that there are 73 cases linked back to the cluster, which is 10 more than what we knew about previously. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

From what we understand, 47 of those cases are of high-school going age. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

Yesterday, two people were admitted to the hospital. One was released very quickly. The other person, to my knowledge, is still in the hospital. The majority of the cases are showing very mild symptoms. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

Of those 47 high-schoolers, only roughly 37 of them were in matric. That leaves you with a bit of doubt about the other kids who may have been in grade 10 or grade 11 and whether they were 18 or not. We are still trying to establish that with some certainty. Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist at News 24

Contact tracing teams in the City of Cape Town Southern Suburbs have interviewed all these positive cases and they have all pointed the finger back to [Tin Roof]. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

I think this is an important lesson. Even if an establishment and you as an individual follow every single precautionary measure that you can possibly think of, the risk is always there. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

This is a highly-infectious, guerilla disease. You can catch it anywhere anyhow. Going to a nightclub or a bar may not be the best idea if you see that it's very full. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

