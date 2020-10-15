Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19





Germans would be forgiven if, back in June, they thought the worst of Covid-19 was behind them.

Daily new infections peaked at around 6000 in March, dropping to less than 200 in mid-June.

In the last 24 hours, however, 6638 new infections were recorded, the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

The capital Berlin reported 702 new infections, a week after introducing new restrictions on business such as bars.

Chancellor Angela Merkel met with leaders of Germany's 16 federal states on Wednesday in a frantic attempt to devise tougher restrictions to slow the alarming “second wave” of the contagion.

Kieno Kammies asked Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz for comment.

The new measures only apply to corona hotspots… The problem is, we’re having more and more hotspots across the country, particularly in the big cities… Daniel Pelz, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

People must now wear face masks in public. Facemasks were already mandated in shops and on public transport… Not more than 10 people are now allowed to gather… Daniel Pelz, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Some provinces have indicated they won’t implement all that has been agreed upon yesterday… Daniel Pelz, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

There are harsh punishments [for non-compliance] … Daniel Pelz, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

The economy is going to shrink by 5.4% this year… the figures are worsening… If the corona crisis worsens… and the economy will suffer even more… people are talking about a lost generation of young people who are [unsuccessfully] trying to find a job… Daniel Pelz, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

We’re slowly realising we’re not going to get there [pre-pandemic normality] any time soon… Daniel Pelz, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

