Why Drakenstein Municipal water tariffs are linked to City of Cape Town





Like the City of Cape Town, Drakenstein is not lowering its water restrictions and tariffs like other local municipalities around Cape Town.

Mayoral Committee Member for Engineering Services at Drakenstein Municipality, Koos Le Roux explains what this will mean for them.

Drakenstein Municipality consists of the towns of Paarl, Wellington, Mbekweni, Hermon, Saron, Gouda, and Simondium

Will the area receive any reprieve regarding water restrictions and tariffs?

There will be some reprieve to the residents of Drakenstein. The council will be considering it and because we Koos Le Roux, Mayco Member Engineering Services - Drakenstein Municipality

Drakenstein Municipality purchases the bulk of its purified water from the City of Cape Town.

We are in weekly negotiations with the provincial and national water department regarding this and an announcement in this regard will still be this month. Koos Le Roux, Mayco Member Engineering Services - Drakenstein Municipality

The City of Cape Town owns the Wemmershoek Dam near Franshoek which supplies dedicated water pipelines of purified water to the towns of Wellington and Paarl.

It therefore follows, he explains, that lowering of tariffs for the piped water can only be determined once the City of Cape Town determines its tariffs.