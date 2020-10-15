Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission





Former President Jacob Zuma has been implicated, yet again, at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture – this time in connection with an R8 million fraudulent payment.

Former president Jacob Zuma outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Siyabulela Mapoma, a former head of Transnet’s legal department, testified that Zuma wrote a letter in which he demanded that a fraudulent supplier should be paid R8 million for wheels that were not delivered.

At the time Mapoma refused to pay, he says, arguing he didn’t report to Zuma.

Mapoma is the 35th witness to implicate Zuma.

