YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst

Today at 16:10
Stock Theft across South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Willie Clack - AgriSA
Today at 16:20
Daily Maverick: Let a thousand citizen blossoms bloom – kickstarting and policing the SA economy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ivor Chipkin - Executive Director at Public Affairs Research Institute
Today at 16:55
Magnet Theatre's '21 FOR 21' Fundraising Campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jenny Reznek - Artistic Director at Magnet Theatre
Today at 17:05
Premier Winde's weekly digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Seychelles giveaway!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Seychelles giveaway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:09
President Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Somadoda Fikeni - Political Analyst
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: PSG Group going through tough headwinds but still plays R377m interim dividend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group
Today at 18:50
Online wine retailer, Port2Port to sell Cape wines direct to UK consumers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pudel. Nicolò - Co-Founder at Port2Port
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Managing Gabs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance : Is it time to review our personal finances now that the worst of lockdown is past us and the economy is starting to move again? What should we be doing with our money now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Informal taxi industry is breeding ground for violence - WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and transport minister Fikile Mbalula are due to address the provincial taxi lekgotla on Thursday. 15 October 2020 3:22 PM
Money matters adversely affecting South African's mental health A survey carried out by Money and Mental Health reveals that half of people who are in debt suffer from poor mental health. 15 October 2020 2:56 PM
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan The President presented his plan for fixing South Africa's life-stealing economy on Thursday. 15 October 2020 3:42 PM
Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission The former president has been implicated, yet again – this time in connection with an R8 million fraudulent payment. 15 October 2020 12:38 PM
Why Drakenstein Municipal water tariffs are linked to City of Cape Town Grakenstein Mayco Member Engineering Services explains the relationship between the two municipalities in relation to water suppl... 15 October 2020 11:49 AM
View all Politics
South Africa’s kneecapped economy is recovering fast Economists.co.za expects annualised Q3/2020 GDP growth of between 40% and 50% – the fastest on record. 15 October 2020 3:24 PM
Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19 There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 15 October 2020 11:36 AM
South Africans are smoking a bit less and buying a lot more life insurance - FNB "People are thinking about their mortality," says Lee Bromfield, Chief Executive of FNB Life. 15 October 2020 9:38 AM
View all Business
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati... 15 October 2020 2:14 PM
Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 C... 14 October 2020 10:55 AM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
View all Sport
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
View all Entertainment
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati... 15 October 2020 2:14 PM
Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19 There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 15 October 2020 11:36 AM
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving. 14 October 2020 7:28 AM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
View all Opinion
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst

15 October 2020 2:14 PM
by Qama Qukula
YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformation.

The announcement comes as online platforms battle to curb the spread of hoaxes and false information about the virus and its treatments.

YouTube says it plans to remove content that contradicts expert consensus from health authorities about Covid-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, the video-sharing platform announced that it has removed more than 200,000 videos with "dangerous or misleading Covid-19 information this year.

It's now explicitly expanding its content policy to include guidelines on misinformation linked to the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Facebook announced that it would ban ads that discourage people from getting vaccinated.

Media analyst Arthur Goldstuck says misinformation has been a serious issue online, long before Covid-19 erupted.

Goldstruck says social media platforms have not shown any genuine will to curb the spread of misinformation in the past.

He claims social media platforms have been preoccupied with driving traffic and advertising revenue, allowing misinformation to thrive online.

There's a warped view about freedom of what freedom of speech represents which is common on social media platforms because their emphasis is on traffic.

Arthur Goldstuck, Managing director - World Wide Worx

I call it freedom of traffic rather than freedom of expression. That is geared directly towards advertising revenue.

Arthur Goldstuck, Managing director - World Wide Worx

The more it becomes clear that misinformation leads to harm, the more ready these platforms are to start behaving responsibly.

Arthur Goldstuck, Managing director - World Wide Worx

YouTube has allowed conspiracy theories to be proclaimed and spread virally. It often leads to harm, especially coronavirus conspiracy theories and anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories.

Arthur Goldstuck, Managing director - World Wide Worx

Listen to the update on The Midday Report:


15 October 2020 2:14 PM
by Qama Qukula
Cigarette smoking death lungs health 123rf

South Africans are smoking a bit less and buying a lot more life insurance - FNB

15 October 2020 9:38 AM

"People are thinking about their mortality," says Lee Bromfield, Chief Executive of FNB Life.

shots-tequila-alcohol-drinks-bar-club-party-booze-pub-123rf

Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub

14 October 2020 10:55 AM

Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 Covid-19 infections.

beer-and-burgerjpg

Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food

13 October 2020 8:50 PM

How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice.

alan-committie-john-matham-louis-viljoen-the-outlaw-muckridge-

John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown

13 October 2020 4:20 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March.

Siya Kolisi and his family

Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies

13 October 2020 9:40 AM

The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.

Growth

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

12 October 2020 7:15 PM

Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.

air-travel-flight-plane-airplane-aircraft-couple-family-holdiay-mask-covid-123rf

Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA

12 October 2020 6:31 PM

A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across the globe.

mental-health-stress-worry-anxiety-insomnia-sleep-couple-old-man-bed-123rf

More South Africans battling with mental health due to pandemic, survey finds

12 October 2020 5:46 PM

A survey has found that there has been a significant increase in psychological and emotional stress among South Africans since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

swimming-pool-under-water-lanes-aqua-123rf

Public swimming pools to reopen across Cape Town under strict rules

10 October 2020 12:46 PM

Municipal swimming pools will gradually reopen across Cape Town from Friday 16 October, with a visitor limit of 50% of each pool’s capacity.

Woman female personal finance money finances 123rfbusiness 123rf 123rflifestyle

30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner)

9 October 2020 2:37 PM

"The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter.

Germany german flag covid-19 123rf pandemic 123rfworld

Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19

15 October 2020 11:36 AM

There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

Donald Trump Huawei 123rf 123rfbusiness

New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic

14 October 2020 4:34 PM

Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus.

Using mobile cell phone while driving 123rf

How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving

14 October 2020 7:28 AM

A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving.

air-travel-flight-plane-airplane-aircraft-couple-family-holdiay-mask-covid-123rf

Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA

12 October 2020 6:31 PM

A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across the globe.

UK-London-England-Covid-19-Covid19-pandemic-mask-London-Underground-train-123rf

UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe

12 October 2020 11:40 AM

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

Donald-Trump-US-president-White-House-America-politics-123rf

'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit

11 October 2020 1:41 PM

President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive for Covid-19.

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

[WATCH] Eco-friendly shark barrier developed in SA mimics kelp forest

9 October 2020 5:22 PM

Sharks don't need to die in nets and drumlines, says the co-inventor of the Sharksafe Barrier, Dr Sara Andreotti.

Donald-Trump-US-president-White-House-America-politics-123rf

Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses?

8 October 2020 7:13 PM

Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race.

flight-crew-attendant-pilot-air-hostess-mask-airline-travel-airplane-123rf

International airlines consider cancelling SA flights over flight crew confusion

7 October 2020 11:34 AM

Some international airlines are apparently considering cancelling their SA routes due to SA's flawed travel regulations that treat airline crew the same as passengers.

donald-trump-123rf

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

5 October 2020 11:17 AM

"Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him.

