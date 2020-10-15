YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst





The announcement comes as online platforms battle to curb the spread of hoaxes and false information about the virus and its treatments.

YouTube says it plans to remove content that contradicts expert consensus from health authorities about Covid-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, the video-sharing platform announced that it has removed more than 200,000 videos with "dangerous or misleading Covid-19 information this year.

It's now explicitly expanding its content policy to include guidelines on misinformation linked to the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Facebook announced that it would ban ads that discourage people from getting vaccinated.

Media analyst Arthur Goldstuck says misinformation has been a serious issue online, long before Covid-19 erupted.

Goldstruck says social media platforms have not shown any genuine will to curb the spread of misinformation in the past.

He claims social media platforms have been preoccupied with driving traffic and advertising revenue, allowing misinformation to thrive online.

There's a warped view about freedom of what freedom of speech represents which is common on social media platforms because their emphasis is on traffic. Arthur Goldstuck, Managing director - World Wide Worx

I call it freedom of traffic rather than freedom of expression. That is geared directly towards advertising revenue. Arthur Goldstuck, Managing director - World Wide Worx

The more it becomes clear that misinformation leads to harm, the more ready these platforms are to start behaving responsibly. Arthur Goldstuck, Managing director - World Wide Worx

YouTube has allowed conspiracy theories to be proclaimed and spread virally. It often leads to harm, especially coronavirus conspiracy theories and anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories. Arthur Goldstuck, Managing director - World Wide Worx

Listen to the update on The Midday Report: