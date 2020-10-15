Informal taxi industry is breeding ground for violence - WC Transport MEC





The transport MEC for the Western Cape says he's hopeful for the outcome of a taxi lekgotla taking place Cape Town on Thursday.

There have been more than 60 taxi-related murders in the province so far this year, with issues around operating licences and routes fuelling the violence.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane, Bonginkosi Madikizela admits the current situation in the province is dire:

That is why it is important for us to formalise this industry so we can restructure it in a way that will deal with the challenges, particularly violence. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC for transport - Western Cape Government

The manner in which it [the taxi industry] is structured now, is a breeding ground for those kinds of things. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC for transport - Western Cape Government

The issues around the competition of routes and permits, those some of the reasons why people kill each other. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC for transport - Western Cape Government

