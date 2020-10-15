South Africa’s kneecapped economy is recovering fast
The South African economy is recovering.
Transactions between banks – a good indicator of the “real” economy – has increased for the fourth month in a row in September.
Economists.co.za’s BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI) is up 2.7% for the month to R930.6 billion, the highest value so far this year.
It forecasts an annualised Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of between 40% and 50% for the third quarter of 2020 – the fastest on record.
By that measure, GDP fell by 51% in Q2/2020.
Economists.co.za says it’ll take at least three years for the economy to reach pre-lockdown levels.
For more detail, read: Swoosh! BETI data suggest there was big economic bang in Q3 – Daily Maverick (by Ed Stoddard)
