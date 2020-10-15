Msimang echoes Mbalula's comments around MKMVA's credibility
ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang has echoed the sentiments recently expressed by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula who questioned the credibility of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Associations (MKMVA).
Mbalula this week launched into the organisation, calling its members marching against him thugs.
I have great admiration for umkhonto we sizwe great admiration 👊what kebby and niehaus are doing in its name will come to an end one day ,I have less respect for thugs masquerading as mk Period! i rest my case. Ong'funayo makeze ndikhona .— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020
Msimang went on to echo some of the minister's remarks, speaking to Eyewitness News.
CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane spoke to EWN's Tshidi Madia about Msimang's comments.
[He said] The association, in and of itself, has no status and actually shouldn't even occupy a space at Luthuli House.Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - EWN
Members of the MKMVA have been demonstrating for several weeks with some calling for Mbalula's arrest over the termination of security contracts at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).
At the heart of these demonstrations are these Prasa contracts that were terminated, but they were terminated because the auditor general said they were irregular.Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - EWN
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
Informal taxi industry is breeding ground for violence - WC Transport MEC
Bonginkosi Madikizela and transport minister Fikile Mbalula are due to address the provincial taxi lekgotla on Thursday.Read More
Money matters adversely affecting South African's mental health
A survey carried out by Money and Mental Health reveals that half of people who are in debt suffer from poor mental health.Read More
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster
"Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation."Read More
Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission
The former president has been implicated, yet again – this time in connection with an R8 million fraudulent payment.Read More
Covid-19 cases linked to Tin Roof event rise to 73
The number of Covid-19 cases linked to an event held at Tin Roof in Claremont has risen to 73, reports News24's Kyle Cowan.Read More
Why Drakenstein Municipal water tariffs are linked to City of Cape Town
Grakenstein Mayco Member Engineering Services explains the relationship between the two municipalities in relation to water supply.Read More
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger
Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater.Read More
There are more victims says Solly Msimanga accuser
Solly Msimanga is accused of sexual harassment by Nkele Molapo, but says he will take a lie detector to prove his innocence.Read More
Dog fights: The animals know only abuse and violence. Moved to help? Here's how
Inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA have seen enough. They’re stepping up to stop this “industry”, and YOU can help.Read More
Tin Roof 'super-spreader' event was inevitable and there will be more - expert
Revellers were apparently lured to the event at Tin Roof with cheap alcohol, 63 cases of Covid-19 have been linked to the event.Read More