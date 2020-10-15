Msimang echoes Mbalula's comments around MKMVA's credibility

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Magnet Theatre’s ‘21 FOR 21’ Fundraising Campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jenny Reznek - Artistic Director at Magnet Theatre
Today at 17:05
Premier Winde's weekly digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Seychelles giveaway!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Seychelles giveaway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:09
President Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Somadoda Fikeni - Political Analyst
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: PSG Group going through tough headwinds but still plays R377m interim dividend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group
Today at 18:50
Online wine retailer, Port2Port to sell Cape wines direct to UK consumers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pudel. Nicolò - Co-Founder at Port2Port
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Managing Gabs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance : Is it time to review our personal finances now that the worst of lockdown is past us and the economy is starting to move again? What should we be doing with our money now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Msimang echoes Mbalula's comments around MKMVA's credibility Mavuso Msimang says the MKMVA has no status and should not even have an office at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters. 15 October 2020 4:23 PM
Informal taxi industry is breeding ground for violence - WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and transport minister Fikile Mbalula are due to address the provincial taxi lekgotla on Thursday. 15 October 2020 3:22 PM
Money matters adversely affecting South African's mental health A survey carried out by Money and Mental Health reveals that half of people who are in debt suffer from poor mental health. 15 October 2020 2:56 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan The President presented his plan for fixing South Africa's life-stealing economy on Thursday. 15 October 2020 3:42 PM
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission The former president has been implicated, yet again – this time in connection with an R8 million fraudulent payment. 15 October 2020 12:38 PM
View all Politics
South Africa’s kneecapped economy is recovering fast Economists.co.za expects annualised Q3/2020 GDP growth of between 40% and 50% – the fastest on record. 15 October 2020 3:24 PM
Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19 There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 15 October 2020 11:36 AM
South Africans are smoking a bit less and buying a lot more life insurance - FNB "People are thinking about their mortality," says Lee Bromfield, Chief Executive of FNB Life. 15 October 2020 9:38 AM
View all Business
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati... 15 October 2020 2:14 PM
Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 C... 14 October 2020 10:55 AM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
View all Sport
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
View all Entertainment
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati... 15 October 2020 2:14 PM
Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19 There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 15 October 2020 11:36 AM
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving. 14 October 2020 7:28 AM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Msimang echoes Mbalula's comments around MKMVA's credibility

15 October 2020 4:23 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
MKMVA
Mavuso Msimang
Fikile mabalula

Mavuso Msimang says the MKMVA has no status and should not even have an office at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters.

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang has echoed the sentiments recently expressed by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula who questioned the credibility of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Associations (MKMVA).

Mbalula this week launched into the organisation, calling its members marching against him thugs.

Msimang went on to echo some of the minister's remarks, speaking to Eyewitness News.

CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane spoke to EWN's Tshidi Madia about Msimang's comments.

[He said] The association, in and of itself, has no status and actually shouldn't even occupy a space at Luthuli House.

Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - EWN

Members of the MKMVA have been demonstrating for several weeks with some calling for Mbalula's arrest over the termination of security contracts at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

At the heart of these demonstrations are these Prasa contracts that were terminated, but they were terminated because the auditor general said they were irregular.

Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - EWN

Listen to the full conversation below:


15 October 2020 4:23 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
MKMVA
Mavuso Msimang
Fikile mabalula

More from Local

200324ct-taxisgif

Informal taxi industry is breeding ground for violence - WC Transport MEC

15 October 2020 3:22 PM

Bonginkosi Madikizela and transport minister Fikile Mbalula are due to address the provincial taxi lekgotla on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Worried couple financial money stress 123rfpersonalfinance 123rfbusiness 123rf

Money matters adversely affecting South African's mental health

15 October 2020 2:56 PM

A survey carried out by Money and Mental Health reveals that half of people who are in debt suffer from poor mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize

Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster

15 October 2020 2:05 PM

"Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission

15 October 2020 12:38 PM

The former president has been implicated, yet again – this time in connection with an R8 million fraudulent payment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol drinking party

Covid-19 cases linked to Tin Roof event rise to 73

15 October 2020 11:58 AM

The number of Covid-19 cases linked to an event held at Tin Roof in Claremont has risen to 73, reports News24's Kyle Cowan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wemmershoek Dam

Why Drakenstein Municipal water tariffs are linked to City of Cape Town

15 October 2020 11:49 AM

Grakenstein Mayco Member Engineering Services explains the relationship between the two municipalities in relation to water supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wifipng

Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger

14 October 2020 7:47 PM

Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

solly-presser-jpg

There are more victims says Solly Msimanga accuser

14 October 2020 2:35 PM

Solly Msimanga is accused of sexual harassment by Nkele Molapo, but says he will take a lie detector to prove his innocence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ferocious vicious Rottweiler barking mad dog 123rf

Dog fights: The animals know only abuse and violence. Moved to help? Here's how

14 October 2020 2:21 PM

Inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA have seen enough. They’re stepping up to stop this “industry”, and YOU can help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shots-tequila-alcohol-drinks-bar-club-party-booze-pub-123rf

Tin Roof 'super-spreader' event was inevitable and there will be more - expert

14 October 2020 1:57 PM

Revellers were apparently lured to the event at Tin Roof with cheap alcohol, 63 cases of Covid-19 have been linked to the event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan

Business Politics

Covid-19 cases linked to Tin Roof event rise to 73

Local

Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission

Local Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Planned military training camp nothing to do with Senekal, Magashule - FS ANCYL

15 October 2020 4:09 PM

Corruption accused Agrizzi files notice of motion to appeal denied bail bid

15 October 2020 3:44 PM

READ: President Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan for SA

15 October 2020 3:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA