Msimang echoes Mbalula's comments around MKMVA's credibility





ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang has echoed the sentiments recently expressed by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula who questioned the credibility of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Associations (MKMVA).

Mbalula this week launched into the organisation, calling its members marching against him thugs.

I have great admiration for umkhonto we sizwe great admiration 👊what kebby and niehaus are doing in its name will come to an end one day ,I have less respect for thugs masquerading as mk Period! i rest my case. Ong'funayo makeze ndikhona . — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

Msimang went on to echo some of the minister's remarks, speaking to Eyewitness News.

CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane spoke to EWN's Tshidi Madia about Msimang's comments.

[He said] The association, in and of itself, has no status and actually shouldn't even occupy a space at Luthuli House. Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - EWN

Members of the MKMVA have been demonstrating for several weeks with some calling for Mbalula's arrest over the termination of security contracts at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

At the heart of these demonstrations are these Prasa contracts that were terminated, but they were terminated because the auditor general said they were irregular. Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - EWN

