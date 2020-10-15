[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan
President Cyril Ramaphosa presented the government’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan on Thursday.
RELATED: South Africa’s kneecapped economy is recovering fast
Watch the entire speech and analysis thereof below:
