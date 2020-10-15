Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Crime Time with Aubrey: The Whistleblowers Mandy Wiener
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature: French Huguenots History with Max du Preez
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Max Du Preez
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
Matrics who miss exams for any reason will be set back a whole year Learners at schools in the Western Cape have been told - no exam, no result regardless of circumstances confirms the WCED. 15 October 2020 5:26 PM
Ramaphosa advised to suspend WC high court judge over two misconduct complaints President Cyril Ramaphosa has been advised to suspend Western Cape Judge Mushtak Parker pending the outcome of an investigation in... 15 October 2020 4:48 PM
View all Local
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't address govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show. 15 October 2020 6:52 PM
Agrizzi transferred from prison to hospital after first night behind bars Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi was moved from the Johannesburg Prison to a hospital, after spending his first night in pri... 15 October 2020 5:39 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan The President presented his plan for fixing South Africa's life-stealing economy on Thursday. 15 October 2020 3:42 PM
South Africa’s kneecapped economy is recovering fast Economists.co.za expects annualised Q3/2020 GDP growth of between 40% and 50% – the fastest on record. 15 October 2020 3:24 PM
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
View all Business
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati... 15 October 2020 2:14 PM
South Africans are smoking a bit less and buying a lot more life insurance - FNB "People are thinking about their mortality," says Lee Bromfield, Chief Executive of FNB Life. 15 October 2020 9:38 AM
Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 C... 14 October 2020 10:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
View all Sport
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
View all Entertainment
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati... 15 October 2020 2:14 PM
Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19 There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 15 October 2020 11:36 AM
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving. 14 October 2020 7:28 AM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Ramaphosa advised to suspend WC high court judge over two misconduct complaints

15 October 2020 4:48 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Western Cape High Court
Judicial Service Commission
JSC
Suspension
Judge Mushtak Parker
Western Cape judiciary
Pierr de Vos

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been advised to suspend Western Cape Judge Mushtak Parker pending the outcome of an investigation into complaints against him.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended that Parker should be suspended until the Judicial Conduct Tribunal has made its findings.

Parker is facing suspension and possible impeachment for two complaints linked to his alleged dishonesty.

He has been accused of gross misconduct over his inconsistent account of an alleged altercation between him and Cape Judge President John Hlophe in chambers last year.

The Western Cape Bar Council has also complained to the JSC that Parker had not disclosed when he was interviewed for the Bench that a law firm to which he was connected had an R8-million deficit in its trust account.

The JSC says this matter is extremely serious and would constitute gross misconduct if proven to be true.

RELATED: Chief Justice Mogoeng wants Judge John Hlophe to face misconduct tribunal

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says he would be surprised if Ramaphosa did not follow the advice of the JSC to suspend Parker.

He says Parker matter has been handled more swiftly than the complaints against judge Hlophe because of less Stalingrad tactics.

There is nothing worse for a judge than to have been caught out deliberately lying.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

Half of the people on the JSC are political party members or political appointees, so the final decision that is made is not necessarily always about the law.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

Compared to the other cases, this has been dealt with more swiftly. I think there was a lot of criticism and pressure from civil society.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

I don't know what will happen but I will be very surprised if he [Ramaphosa] doesn't suspend him [Parker]. He does have a discretion. Once you have requested this from the JSC, it's very difficult not to suspend.

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town 

The JSC has also recommended that Ramaphosa suspend Gauteng high court judge Nana Makhubele, who's also facing misconduct charges linked to a job she held at railway agency Prasa.

Listen to Pierre de Vos on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


15 October 2020 4:48 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Western Cape High Court
Judicial Service Commission
JSC
Suspension
Judge Mushtak Parker
Western Cape judiciary
Pierr de Vos

More from Local

money-homejpg

Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000

15 October 2020 7:15 PM

'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Students at school masks protection coronavirus covid-19 education 123rf

Matrics who miss exams for any reason will be set back a whole year

15 October 2020 5:26 PM

Learners at schools in the Western Cape have been told - no exam, no result regardless of circumstances confirms the WCED.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gathering

Msimang echoes Mbalula's comments around MKMVA's credibility

15 October 2020 4:23 PM

Mavuso Msimang says the MKMVA has no status and should not even have an office at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200324ct-taxisgif

Informal taxi industry is breeding ground for violence - WC Transport MEC

15 October 2020 3:22 PM

Bonginkosi Madikizela and transport minister Fikile Mbalula are due to address the provincial taxi lekgotla on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Worried couple financial money stress 123rfpersonalfinance 123rfbusiness 123rf

Money matters adversely affecting South African's mental health

15 October 2020 2:56 PM

A survey carried out by Money and Mental Health reveals that half of people who are in debt suffer from poor mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize

Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster

15 October 2020 2:05 PM

"Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission

15 October 2020 12:38 PM

The former president has been implicated, yet again – this time in connection with an R8 million fraudulent payment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol drinking party

Covid-19 cases linked to Tin Roof event rise to 73

15 October 2020 11:58 AM

The number of Covid-19 cases linked to an event held at Tin Roof in Claremont has risen to 73, reports News24's Kyle Cowan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wemmershoek Dam

Why Drakenstein Municipal water tariffs are linked to City of Cape Town

15 October 2020 11:49 AM

Grakenstein Mayco Member Engineering Services explains the relationship between the two municipalities in relation to water supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wifipng

Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger

14 October 2020 7:47 PM

Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan

Business Politics

Covid-19 cases linked to Tin Roof event rise to 73

Local

Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission

Local Business Politics

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

10,000 protesters defy Thai crackdown after emergency decree, arrests

15 October 2020 8:48 PM

Biden could win, Trump ally says, as COVID-19 hits race again

15 October 2020 7:22 PM

Half of England now under tougher virus restrictions

15 October 2020 6:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA