Ramaphosa advised to suspend WC high court judge over two misconduct complaints
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended that Parker should be suspended until the Judicial Conduct Tribunal has made its findings.
Parker is facing suspension and possible impeachment for two complaints linked to his alleged dishonesty.
He has been accused of gross misconduct over his inconsistent account of an alleged altercation between him and Cape Judge President John Hlophe in chambers last year.
The Western Cape Bar Council has also complained to the JSC that Parker had not disclosed when he was interviewed for the Bench that a law firm to which he was connected had an R8-million deficit in its trust account.
The JSC says this matter is extremely serious and would constitute gross misconduct if proven to be true.
RELATED: Chief Justice Mogoeng wants Judge John Hlophe to face misconduct tribunal
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says he would be surprised if Ramaphosa did not follow the advice of the JSC to suspend Parker.
He says Parker matter has been handled more swiftly than the complaints against judge Hlophe because of less Stalingrad tactics.
There is nothing worse for a judge than to have been caught out deliberately lying.Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town
Half of the people on the JSC are political party members or political appointees, so the final decision that is made is not necessarily always about the law.Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town
Compared to the other cases, this has been dealt with more swiftly. I think there was a lot of criticism and pressure from civil society.Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town
I don't know what will happen but I will be very surprised if he [Ramaphosa] doesn't suspend him [Parker]. He does have a discretion. Once you have requested this from the JSC, it's very difficult not to suspend.Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town
The JSC has also recommended that Ramaphosa suspend Gauteng high court judge Nana Makhubele, who's also facing misconduct charges linked to a job she held at railway agency Prasa.
Listen to Pierre de Vos on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000
'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.Read More
Matrics who miss exams for any reason will be set back a whole year
Learners at schools in the Western Cape have been told - no exam, no result regardless of circumstances confirms the WCED.Read More
Msimang echoes Mbalula's comments around MKMVA's credibility
Mavuso Msimang says the MKMVA has no status and should not even have an office at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters.Read More
Informal taxi industry is breeding ground for violence - WC Transport MEC
Bonginkosi Madikizela and transport minister Fikile Mbalula are due to address the provincial taxi lekgotla on Thursday.Read More
Money matters adversely affecting South African's mental health
A survey carried out by Money and Mental Health reveals that half of people who are in debt suffer from poor mental health.Read More
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster
"Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation."Read More
Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission
The former president has been implicated, yet again – this time in connection with an R8 million fraudulent payment.Read More
Covid-19 cases linked to Tin Roof event rise to 73
The number of Covid-19 cases linked to an event held at Tin Roof in Claremont has risen to 73, reports News24's Kyle Cowan.Read More
Why Drakenstein Municipal water tariffs are linked to City of Cape Town
Grakenstein Mayco Member Engineering Services explains the relationship between the two municipalities in relation to water supply.Read More
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger
Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater.Read More