Ramaphosa advised to suspend WC high court judge over two misconduct complaints





The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended that Parker should be suspended until the Judicial Conduct Tribunal has made its findings.

Parker is facing suspension and possible impeachment for two complaints linked to his alleged dishonesty.

He has been accused of gross misconduct over his inconsistent account of an alleged altercation between him and Cape Judge President John Hlophe in chambers last year.

The Western Cape Bar Council has also complained to the JSC that Parker had not disclosed when he was interviewed for the Bench that a law firm to which he was connected had an R8-million deficit in its trust account.

The JSC says this matter is extremely serious and would constitute gross misconduct if proven to be true.

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says he would be surprised if Ramaphosa did not follow the advice of the JSC to suspend Parker.

He says Parker matter has been handled more swiftly than the complaints against judge Hlophe because of less Stalingrad tactics.

There is nothing worse for a judge than to have been caught out deliberately lying. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

Half of the people on the JSC are political party members or political appointees, so the final decision that is made is not necessarily always about the law. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

Compared to the other cases, this has been dealt with more swiftly. I think there was a lot of criticism and pressure from civil society. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

I don't know what will happen but I will be very surprised if he [Ramaphosa] doesn't suspend him [Parker]. He does have a discretion. Once you have requested this from the JSC, it's very difficult not to suspend. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town

The JSC has also recommended that Ramaphosa suspend Gauteng high court judge Nana Makhubele, who's also facing misconduct charges linked to a job she held at railway agency Prasa.

Listen to Pierre de Vos on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: