The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is busy exposing the scale of mismanagement and corruption at Eskom.
New CEO André de Ruyter is trying to turn the crippled state-owned enterprise (SEO) around, but in the meanwhile it threatens to take South Africa down with it.
This week, the SIU briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) about its ongoing probe at Eskom.
EWN reports that the unit has referred 5,452 staff members for disciplinary proceedings - that's more than 10% of the workforce.
This is for failing to declare their financial interests or for doing business with Eskom.
RELATED: Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all
Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland, energy analyst and MD of EE Business Intelligence
Yelland says if Eskom could increase its shareholder base this would drive accountability.
It's a lack of accountability at the highest level as well as through multiple layers in the organisation and ultimately, for me, one of the ways of driving accountability is to increase one's shareholder base.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
If one only has one shareholder and that shareholder is the state... and they're playing with taxpayers' money that level of accountability is not there.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
That's not to say that public companies are inevitably corruption-free but there's undoubtedly more pressure for accountability, shareholder pressure and not just a shareholder who sitting back watching.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
In September, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter suspended some power station managers for poor performance.
Yelland agrees that this move was long overdue.
It's essential to drive a culture of excellence in an organisation - Eskom used to be known as an excellent state-owned enterprise very different from the others. Unfortunately in the last 5-8 years the culture changed radically.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
The new CEO is really driving a new culture of accountability and a demanding of excellence and I think he has to be applauded for this.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Yelland also discusses a day of important presentations at Eskom around planned new generation capacity from independent power producers.
Listen to the conversation below: (skip to 3:37 for the SIU discussion)
This article first appeared on 702 : The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU
More from Business
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000
'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.Read More
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan
Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't address govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan
The President presented his plan for fixing South Africa's life-stealing economy on Thursday.Read More
South Africa’s kneecapped economy is recovering fast
Economists.co.za expects annualised Q3/2020 GDP growth of between 40% and 50% – the fastest on record.Read More
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster
"Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation."Read More
Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission
The former president has been implicated, yet again – this time in connection with an R8 million fraudulent payment.Read More
Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19
There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.Read More
South Africans are smoking a bit less and buying a lot more life insurance - FNB
"People are thinking about their mortality," says Lee Bromfield, Chief Executive of FNB Life.Read More
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'
Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks.Read More
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger
Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater.Read More
More from Politics
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan
Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't address govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show.Read More
Agrizzi transferred from prison to hospital after first night behind bars
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi was moved from the Johannesburg Prison to a hospital, after spending his first night in prison.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan
The President presented his plan for fixing South Africa's life-stealing economy on Thursday.Read More
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster
"Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation."Read More
Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission
The former president has been implicated, yet again – this time in connection with an R8 million fraudulent payment.Read More
Why Drakenstein Municipal water tariffs are linked to City of Cape Town
Grakenstein Mayco Member Engineering Services explains the relationship between the two municipalities in relation to water supply.Read More
'Flight risk' Agrizzi denied bail after failing to disclose offshore millions
The bail application by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been denied by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.Read More
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'
Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks.Read More
How worried should we be about speculation that Mboweni will increase taxes?
The minister's asked for a delay tabling the 'mini budget'. Ahead of the president's address to Parliament, the experts weigh in.Read More
'ANC stands to lose next election if Ramaphosa doesn't get rid of rotten apples'
Academic and columnist Oscar van Heerden says the ANC should not wait for successful criminal prosecutions before taking action against corrupt members.Read More