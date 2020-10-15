Matrics who miss exams for any reason will be set back a whole year





Learners who miss their matric exams due to illness will be set back a whole year the Western Cape Education Department has confirmed.

A listener to CapeTalk contacted the Drive Show with John Maytham to ask for clarification on a letter received from his daughter's school around the forthcoming matric examinations.

The letter stated: “Candidates who miss an examination or examinations due to ill health will find that this sets them back a whole year, as their results will be incomplete. No exam = no result, regardless of the circumstances.”

The Western Cape Education Department's spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says they are operating on a directive from the Department of Basic Education.

Supplementary exams will be held in May/June of next year... Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications -Western Cape Education Department

Previously, supplementary exams were held in February, however, that has been changed by the Department of Basic Education.

As a province, we made clear that we preferred the option of keeping it in February so that learners could at least try and apply for tertiary education in that same year. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications -Western Cape Education Department

Therefore candidates who miss that exam will not be resulted but will be automatically put through to those exams in the May/June school year. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications -Western Cape Education Department

It means those learners who miss an exam but want to go to university next year may not be able to do so.

We felt that it isn't fair. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications -Western Cape Education Department

