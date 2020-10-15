Matrics who miss exams for any reason will be set back a whole year
Learners who miss their matric exams due to illness will be set back a whole year the Western Cape Education Department has confirmed.
A listener to CapeTalk contacted the Drive Show with John Maytham to ask for clarification on a letter received from his daughter's school around the forthcoming matric examinations.
The letter stated: “Candidates who miss an examination or examinations due to ill health will find that this sets them back a whole year, as their results will be incomplete. No exam = no result, regardless of the circumstances.”
The Western Cape Education Department's spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says they are operating on a directive from the Department of Basic Education.
Supplementary exams will be held in May/June of next year...Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications -Western Cape Education Department
Previously, supplementary exams were held in February, however, that has been changed by the Department of Basic Education.
As a province, we made clear that we preferred the option of keeping it in February so that learners could at least try and apply for tertiary education in that same year.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications -Western Cape Education Department
Therefore candidates who miss that exam will not be resulted but will be automatically put through to those exams in the May/June school year.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications -Western Cape Education Department
It means those learners who miss an exam but want to go to university next year may not be able to do so.
We felt that it isn't fair.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications -Western Cape Education Department
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000
'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.Read More
Ramaphosa advised to suspend WC high court judge over two misconduct complaints
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been advised to suspend Western Cape Judge Mushtak Parker pending the outcome of an investigation into complaints against him.Read More
Msimang echoes Mbalula's comments around MKMVA's credibility
Mavuso Msimang says the MKMVA has no status and should not even have an office at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters.Read More
Informal taxi industry is breeding ground for violence - WC Transport MEC
Bonginkosi Madikizela and transport minister Fikile Mbalula are due to address the provincial taxi lekgotla on Thursday.Read More
Money matters adversely affecting South African's mental health
A survey carried out by Money and Mental Health reveals that half of people who are in debt suffer from poor mental health.Read More
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster
"Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation."Read More
Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission
The former president has been implicated, yet again – this time in connection with an R8 million fraudulent payment.Read More
Covid-19 cases linked to Tin Roof event rise to 73
The number of Covid-19 cases linked to an event held at Tin Roof in Claremont has risen to 73, reports News24's Kyle Cowan.Read More
Why Drakenstein Municipal water tariffs are linked to City of Cape Town
Grakenstein Mayco Member Engineering Services explains the relationship between the two municipalities in relation to water supply.Read More
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger
Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater.Read More