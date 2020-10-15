Agrizzi transferred from prison to hospital after first night behind bars





The Former Bosasa COO was transported to a hospital after his health apparently deteriorated.

Agrizzi spent the night in the Johannesburg Central Prison after being denied bail by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

It's believed that he was taken to hospital because the prison cannot provide the medical attention that he needs.

Agrizzi is facing fraud and corruption charges for allegedly bribing former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

RELATED: 'Flight risk' Agrizzi denied bail after failing to disclose offshore millions

Agrizzi's bail was denied after he failed to declare offshore investments in his bail application.

During the bail bid, his lawyers argued that he has permanent serious medical conditions.

The court heard arguments that Agrizzi’s ill-health and comorbidities put him at risk of contracting Covid-19 if he were to be remanded in custody.

Advocate Mannie Witz, who represents Agrizzi, has confirmed that his client plans to appeal the court's decision to deny him bail.