ANYCL in Free State explains why it is running a youth military training camp
The ANC Youth League in the Free State's Fezile Dabi region is organising a youth military training camp, where according to the poster there will be: basic military training, hiking, gun handling, guerilla tactics, and political education.
Hashtags pronounce #ProtectTheRevolution #DownWithArrogantSenekalWhiteFarmers and #NotInOurLifetime.
So is this a call to arms or is it less sinister asks Lester Kiewit on CapeTalk's breakfast show?
Lester Kiewit speaks to regional secretary Andile Mlambo to find out.
What is the purpose of such a training camp and why include areas such as gun dandling, asks Kiewit?
Mlambo situates the camp against a backdrop of social ills and challenges with which the youth constituency is confronted.
Young people are very vulnerable. Young people have lost hope in many aspects of life, and we are at the centre of it - we are the ones who are leading this particular constituency, so we thought this would be befitting, outside of the many programmes we have embarked on.Andile Mlambo, Regional Secretary - ANCYL FIkile Dabe region
He says they have previously embarked on many educational and uplifting youth development programmes.
Mlambo explains the inclusion of topics such as gun handling and guerilla training in the pogramme as follows.
It is really quite simple. We find there are many young people who are working today who are in the South African Police Service or in the South African Defence Force - but what we have seen in the communities that we lead, is that there is no passion, there is no commitment.Andile Mlambo, Regional Secretary - ANCYL FIkile Dabe region
These skills will equip them mentally to see these as more than just centres of employment, he adds.
We are not speaking of a comprehensive or extensive form of military trainingAndile Mlambo, Regional Secretary - ANCYL FIkile Dabe region
Kiewit makes the point that #ProtectTheRevolution #DownWithArrogantSenekalWhiteFarmers do not speak to the employment issue Mlambo is addressing, but rather could be interpreted as provocative.
This, at a time when the EFF and other groups may be on the brink of clashing in the Free State town of Senekal as two suspects in the murder of a farm manager, is set to appear in court on Friday.
Guerilla tactics, gun handling, and basic military training do not cool temperatures in South Africa, it just heightens them.Lester Kiewit, Presenter - CapeTalk
But Mlambo's response is that the ANCYL has embarked on many programmes to empower young people through educational skills.
In this instance, we are not preparing ourselves for war. We are not preparing ourselves for any battle or to fight anyone here, but we are just training young people with the necessary basic skills.Andile Mlambo, Regional Secretary - ANCYL FIkile Dabe region
Listen to the conversation below:
