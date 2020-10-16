Streaming issues? Report here
Former South African runs for political office in New Zealand
Martin Frauenstein - New Conservative candidate
Tin Roof owner wants to set the record straight
James Truter
Gaming can be an economic force for SA
Nick Hall - Digital Entertainment Lawyer and Founder at Industry association for the Interactive Entertainment Industry in South Africa (IESA)
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Chris Smith
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Chris Smith
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Chris Smith
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin
The World Restart a Heart (WRAH) initiative - Your Two Hands Can Save A Life
Ramaphosa's Economic Recovery Plan
Iraj Abedien
World Food Day - stopping hunger in it's tracks
Entertainment News
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Book: Still Life by Val McDermid
Val McDermid - Author
The Open Book Podcast Series
Vasti Calitz - Open Book Festival Coordinator
Small fish species from the Serengeti named after Sir David Attenborough
Dirk Bellstedt - Stellenbosch University, Biochemistry Department
Books with John Maytham
Solo Studios – Intimate Art Encounters returning this summer!
Klaus Piprek - Founder and driving force behind Solo Studios.
Just the sweetest hits with Fatima Sydow
Fatima Sydow - null at Chef
Ntsiki Biyela nominated for International Wine Enthusiast's 21st Annual Wine Star Wine Maker of the Year Award
Ntsiki Biyela - Founder of Aslina Wines
CAPE TOWN RAPPER'S MUSICAL JOURNEY TAKES HIM FROM HARDSHIP TO HOLLYWOOD
Matthew Sylvester - Musician
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ANYCL in Free State explains why it is running a youth military training camp Basic military training, hiking, gun handling, guerilla tactics, and political education is to be included in the programme. 16 October 2020 8:01 AM
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
Matrics who miss exams for any reason will be set back a whole year Learners at schools in the Western Cape have been told - no exam, no result regardless of circumstances confirms the WCED. 15 October 2020 5:26 PM
View all Local
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show. 15 October 2020 6:52 PM
Agrizzi transferred from prison to hospital after first night behind bars Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi was moved from the Johannesburg Prison to a hospital, after spending his first night in pri... 15 October 2020 5:39 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan The President presented his plan for fixing South Africa's life-stealing economy on Thursday. 15 October 2020 3:42 PM
South Africa's kneecapped economy is recovering fast Economists.co.za expects annualised Q3/2020 GDP growth of between 40% and 50% – the fastest on record. 15 October 2020 3:24 PM
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
View all Business
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati... 15 October 2020 2:14 PM
South Africans are smoking a bit less and buying a lot more life insurance - FNB "People are thinking about their mortality," says Lee Bromfield, Chief Executive of FNB Life. 15 October 2020 9:38 AM
Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 C... 14 October 2020 10:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain's partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
View all Sport
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
View all Entertainment
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati... 15 October 2020 2:14 PM
Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19 There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 15 October 2020 11:36 AM
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving. 14 October 2020 7:28 AM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

ANYCL in Free State explains why it is running a youth military training camp

16 October 2020 8:01 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
ANCYL
Youth Military Training Camp
ANCYL Fezile Dabi Region

Basic military training, hiking, gun handling, guerilla tactics, and political education is to be included in the programme.

The ANC Youth League in the Free State's Fezile Dabi region is organising a youth military training camp, where according to the poster there will be: basic military training, hiking, gun handling, guerilla tactics, and political education.

Hashtags pronounce #ProtectTheRevolution #DownWithArrogantSenekalWhiteFarmers and #NotInOurLifetime.

So is this a call to arms or is it less sinister asks Lester Kiewit on CapeTalk's breakfast show?

Lester Kiewit speaks to regional secretary Andile Mlambo to find out.

What is the purpose of such a training camp and why include areas such as gun dandling, asks Kiewit?

Mlambo situates the camp against a backdrop of social ills and challenges with which the youth constituency is confronted.

Young people are very vulnerable. Young people have lost hope in many aspects of life, and we are at the centre of it - we are the ones who are leading this particular constituency, so we thought this would be befitting, outside of the many programmes we have embarked on.

Andile Mlambo, Regional Secretary - ANCYL FIkile Dabe region

He says they have previously embarked on many educational and uplifting youth development programmes.

Mlambo explains the inclusion of topics such as gun handling and guerilla training in the pogramme as follows.

It is really quite simple. We find there are many young people who are working today who are in the South African Police Service or in the South African Defence Force - but what we have seen in the communities that we lead, is that there is no passion, there is no commitment.

Andile Mlambo, Regional Secretary - ANCYL FIkile Dabe region

These skills will equip them mentally to see these as more than just centres of employment, he adds.

We are not speaking of a comprehensive or extensive form of military training

Andile Mlambo, Regional Secretary - ANCYL FIkile Dabe region

Kiewit makes the point that #ProtectTheRevolution #DownWithArrogantSenekalWhiteFarmers do not speak to the employment issue Mlambo is addressing, but rather could be interpreted as provocative.

This, at a time when the EFF and other groups may be on the brink of clashing in the Free State town of Senekal as two suspects in the murder of a farm manager, is set to appear in court on Friday.

Guerilla tactics, gun handling, and basic military training do not cool temperatures in South Africa, it just heightens them.

Lester Kiewit, Presenter - CapeTalk

But Mlambo's response is that the ANCYL has embarked on many programmes to empower young people through educational skills.

In this instance, we are not preparing ourselves for war. We are not preparing ourselves for any battle or to fight anyone here, but we are just training young people with the necessary basic skills.

Andile Mlambo, Regional Secretary - ANCYL FIkile Dabe region

Listen to the conversation below:


