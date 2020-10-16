'Tin Roof being scapegoated' - owner slams claims of club as superspreader site





The Tin Roof nightclub in Claremont has been the centre of attention following an outbreak of Covid-19 among learners from a number of southern suburb schools.

Owner James Truter speaks to Lester Kiewit about being made a scapegoat.

Truter disagrees completely with the club being described as the site of a superspreader Covid-19 event.

The bottom line is since we opened a month ago, we have been trading as a bar. We are not running as a nightclub at the moment at all. There's no dancing, there are no flashing lights, none of that kind of congregation is going on in our venue. James Truter, Owner - Tin Roof

At the moment, I know a lot of the matrics haven't had a social year, because of quarantine, they have not seen all their friends - and there is a need for them to congregate and socialise. James Truter, Owner - Tin Roof

But he says, he is aware of a number of large parties at private residences that have been held in the Southern Suburbs recently,

A lot of the kids were at the parties on the same night. I think we are now being used as a scapegoat for all the events that have been going on over that same period. James Truter, Owner - Tin Roof

Truter outlines the precautions the venue has taken to ensure there is a safe manner in which patrons may interact with regard to seating, gaming tables and the like.

He intimates that it is not different from the many other restaurant venues that are now open.

The venue has been set out with spaces in between. People get sanitised when they arrive at the bar. They have to wear their mask when they arrive. They are not allowed to get on the dance floor. There isn't a DJ playing music. So at the end of the day, we are running a bar environment, it is not a pumping nightclub vibe. James Truter, Owner - Tin Roof

He says the finger pointing at the Tin Roof belies the fact that these patrons are not 'kids.'

They are 18. They are adults. it is their decision to come to a venue, who they sit with, who they touch. It is their decision on how to act. James Truter, Owner - Tin Roof

