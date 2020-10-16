SA expat runs for office in New Zealand, calling himself an 'apartheid survivor'





Frauenstein, a former Democratic Alliance (DA) member, is a candidate running for office under the New Conservative party in New Zealand.

His political campaign has raised some eyebrows after his election poster was widely shared online.

Frauenstein describes himself as an 'apartheid survivor' and he is calling for reduced immigration in New Zealand, despite being an immigrant to the country himself.

The former South African, who grew up in the Eastern Cape, is running for political office in the town of Otaki, near Wellington.

When asked about campaigning on a nationalist, anti-immigrant ticket Frauenstein tells CapeTalk that the New Conservative party stands for family values, democracy and justice.

He says he doesn't want apartheid to repeat itself in New Zealand.

Those deep troubles [caused by apartheid South Africa] I see manifesting themselves here in New Zealand already. Having come from an environment where I've experienced them, there's no need to repeat the same mistakes from history here. Martin Frauenstein, political candidate

That which apartheid was is not something that generates a unity in a particular country. Apartheid is separatism. Martin Frauenstein, political candidate

In a small country like New Zealand, you don't need that separatist idea, and we are one nation. We're a nation of immigrants and together we must stand and not have race-based legislation that causes division. Martin Frauenstein, political candidate

The reason for the immigration policy is because there is a housing shortage here in New Zealand. Martin Frauenstein, political candidate

I was part of the Democratic Alliance (DA) at the time when I was still in South Africa. I was becoming more politically active. Had I stayed, I would have probably ended up running for a parliamentary position. Martin Frauenstein, political candidate

We go to the polls tomorrow. Martin Frauenstein, political candidate

WATCH: Martin Frauenstein defends election pamphlet

Listen to the discussion for more: