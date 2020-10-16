[WATCH] EFF members throw rocks at farmers during picket outside Senekal court





The local farming community as well as members of the EFF, ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and AfriForum have filled the streets of Senekal on Friday morning.

EFF leader Julius Malema mobilised his followers, saying they were in Senekal to protect democracy and the Constitution in the wake of the recent violence.

However, instead of keeping the peace, some EFF supporters have been caught on camera throwing stones at local farmers.

Earlier on Friday, EFF members could also be heard singing "Dubula" which means "shoot".

#Senekal EFF leadership separating their members from the farmers group. This is after rocks were thrown. Police intervening.

#Senekal Farmers protesting are gathered up the road from the EFF group. The police have separated different organisations protesting.

The Commander-in-Chief and President @Julius_S_Malema with the leadership of the EFF have arrived at the Senekal Magistrate Court.

The two suspects accused of killing farm manager Brendin Horner are making their second appearance before the court

The State has argued that the media should not be allowed to film proceedings at this stage, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.

What's happening outside court has been going on since this morning with EFF descending into the space as well as farm owners, members of AfriForum, and the ANCYL. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Members of the EFF have been singing and chanting from instruction from their leaders. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

EFF leader Julius Malema says he's here because the farmers dared to touch a female police officer, which we know Andre Pienaar has been charged for. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

The State is opposing that the media record and film proceedings. They feel that there is sensitive information that shouldn't be disseminated by the media at this stage in this case. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

