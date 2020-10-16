Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s (Dirco) is facing a second scandal this week.
First came the revelation that South Africa's acting ambassador to Sudan and her partner are being investigated for their alleged role in a murder plot.
Now News24 is reporting explosive allegations that the ANC is soliciting kickbacks from diplomats and ambassadors for desirable postings.
It says the allegations are contained in a letter from two senior Dirco officials to the Commission of Enquiry into State Capture.
There are a number of allegations they want the commission to investigate reports News24 investigative journalist Azarrah Karrim.
It all involves a probe into appointments of 'cadres' of the ANC.Azarrah Karrim, Investigative journalist - News24
Other allegations were related to the African Renaissance Fund, property in New York, as well as activities - travelling by South Africans to the Indian High CommissionAzarrah Karrim, Investigative journalist - News24
In the letter it also says that the Act that governs the deployment of diplomats would also be taken to the High Court.Azarrah Karrim, Investigative journalist - News24
The Zondo Commission is on a tight deadline to complete its work by the end of December to finalise its report by March 2021.
Karrim says the commission did not reply to News24's questions at the time the article was written.
At the same time, the Zondo Commission has investigated some irregularities in Dirco already and it might tie in to that.Azarrah Karrim, Investigative journalist - News24
No response has been forthcoming from the ANC itself she says, but Dirco's indicated it would prefer to respond once the commission has looked into the allegations.
Listen to Karrim in conversation with Lester Kiewit:
