Media barred from filming certain parts of Senekal farm murder case





Earlier on Friday, the State prosecutor opposed the media's application to film proceedings and broadcast them live.

The State has argued that the case contains information of a sensitive nature, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.

The State prosecutor also asked the court that his identity is withheld and that no images be taken of him in court. An order to that effect has been granted.

The Magistrate says the closing arguments and the judgment in the bail application can be televised and broadcast.

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba, the two men accused of killing farmer Brendin Horner, are currently applying for bail.

At the same time, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Friday appealed for calm in Senekal.

WATCH: EFF members throw rocks at farmers during picket outside Senekal court

This comes after some small clashes outside court, where EFF supporters threw rocks at farmers earlier.

It's also reported that EFF members could be heard chanting "Dubula" which means "shoot".

Reporters have had to apply to cover these proceedings. The court has ruled that we are only allowed to record the closing arguments from both the defence and the State as well as ruling by the magistrate.

Very surprisingly, it's the State that has opposed the recording of these bail proceedings. They say that it's because of the sensitive information that has been divulged or that we are expecting to hear. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

What we've heard so far is around blood that was found on one of the accused's pants. He claims that the blood was there because he had slaughtered a sheep for someone. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

We also heard that accused number 2, who is the younger suspect, has a pending trial ongoing against him for stock theft. He's out on bail currently. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

EFF leader Julius Malema, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, Police Minister Bheki Cele, and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo are currently in court listening to the bail proceedings.

