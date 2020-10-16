Media barred from filming certain parts of Senekal farm murder case

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Eye care awareness month
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Enslin Uys
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Paying tribute to literary legend Ampie Coetzee
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Hein Willemse - South African literary critic
Today at 15:20
The energy aspects of Cyrils economic recovery plan.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 15:40
Book: Still Life by Val McDermid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Val McDermid - Author
Today at 15:50
The Open Book Podcast Series
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ruan Jooste - Associate Editor at Business Maverick
Today at 16:10
Boks pull out of Rugby Championship
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Small fish species from the Serengeti named after Sir David Attenborough
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dirk Bellstedt - Stellenbosch University, Biochemistry Department
Today at 16:55
Just the sweetest hits with Fatima Sydow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fatima Sydow - null at Chef
Today at 17:05
EFF descends on Senekal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kgomotso Modise - Reporter with EyeWitness News
Today at 17:20
Ntsiki Biyela nominated for International Wine Enthusiast’s 21st Annual Wine Star Wine Maker of the Year Award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ntsiki Biyela - Founder of Aslina Wines
Today at 17:46
CAPE TOWN RAPPER’S MUSICAL JOURNEY TAKES HIM FROM HARDSHIP TO HOLLYWOOD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Sylvester - Musician
Today at 18:13
World Food Day
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gareth Ackerman - Chairman at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Freedom Of Movement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lean Boezaart - co-founder at Freedom of Movement
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Media barred from filming certain parts of Senekal farm murder case

16 October 2020 1:30 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Murder
Bail application
Brendin Horner
Senekal
Senekal Magistrate's Court
Sekola Matlaletsa
Sekwetje Mahlamba
Senekal farm murder

The media can only broadcast the closing arguments and judgment in the Senekal Magistrate's Court, where two men accused of killing a farmer are appearing in court.

Earlier on Friday, the State prosecutor opposed the media's application to film proceedings and broadcast them live.

The State has argued that the case contains information of a sensitive nature, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.

The State prosecutor also asked the court that his identity is withheld and that no images be taken of him in court. An order to that effect has been granted.

The Magistrate says the closing arguments and the judgment in the bail application can be televised and broadcast.

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba, the two men accused of killing farmer Brendin Horner, are currently applying for bail.

At the same time, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Friday appealed for calm in Senekal.

WATCH: EFF members throw rocks at farmers during picket outside Senekal court

This comes after some small clashes outside court, where EFF supporters threw rocks at farmers earlier.

It's also reported that EFF members could be heard chanting "Dubula" which means "shoot".

Reporters have had to apply to cover these proceedings. The court has ruled that we are only allowed to record the closing arguments from both the defence and the State as well as ruling by the magistrate.

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Very surprisingly, it's the State that has opposed the recording of these bail proceedings. They say that it's because of the sensitive information that has been divulged or that we are expecting to hear.

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

What we've heard so far is around blood that was found on one of the accused's pants. He claims that the blood was there because he had slaughtered a sheep for someone.

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

We also heard that accused number 2, who is the younger suspect, has a pending trial ongoing against him for stock theft. He's out on bail currently.

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

EFF leader Julius Malema, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, Police Minister Bheki Cele, and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo are currently in court listening to the bail proceedings.

Listen to the EWN update on The Midday Report:


