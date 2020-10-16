SA Agulhas II en route to rescue 47 South Africans from Gough Island





47 South Africans were on board the Geo Searcher when it sunk and are now stranded on Gough Island where South Africa manages a research station in the South Atlantic Ocean.

The South African research vessel SA Agulhas II is on route to rescue the stranded crew.

Captain Vernon Keller talks to Koketso Sachane on The Midday Report.

The situation as we speak is that the SA Agulhas sailed about an hour ago and she is en route to Gough Island. She has two helicopters and a doctor on board and will be responsible for the extraction of the injured. We know of two injuries but none are life-threatening. Captain Vernon Keller, Deputy Chief Operations Officer - Samsa

What happened?

The information is a little bit sketchy, but it seems she hit a rock yesterday afternoon and started taking on water, and when she was listing at 45 degrees, the captain decided to abandon ship. She was north of Gough Island. Captain Vernon Keller, Deputy Chief Operations Officer - Samsa

The SA Aghulus II has enough sleeping room for all those rescued as well as a hospital nd is the best vessel for the job, says Keller.

Listen to the interview below:

Listen to the conversation below: