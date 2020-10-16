Not sure if your baby needs a doctor? BabyLine offers telephonic advice 24/7





Any new parent knows the worry and often panic that comes with a little one that seems uncomfortable or ill. What to do?

Paediatrician Dr Igbal Karbanee responded to this need when he founded Paed-iQ, which offers a 24/7 telephonic advice service.

"I believe that with technology we can offer everybody in South Africa the best possible health care advice."

Parent giving sick baby liquid medicine. Image: 123rf

Taking a decision about your child's health is inevitably an emotional one says Dr Karbanee, and not necessarily one based on the required knowledge.

He describes the solution provided by Paed-IQ's "BabyLine".

It offers telephonic advice available 24 hours a day. Dr Igbal Karbanee, Founder - Paed-iQ

We have experienced medical staff that then take the history, something called telephone triage... and then we advise the parents on the next step. Can it be home care? Do they need to go to the doctor? Do they need to go to emergency? Dr Igbal Karbanee, Founder - Paed-iQ

We offer general medical advice, but coming from an experienced paediatric-trained nursing sister who uses algorithms... These are time-tested algorithms that were developed in the US... Dr Igbal Karbanee, Founder - Paed-iQ

The team's found that for 70% of parents who would probably have taken their child to the doctor, Babyline's been able to provide advice for home care.

An annual subscription to BabyLine costs R890.

Members of certain medical aid schemes automatically qualify for the service.

Find all the info on the website paediq.com.

