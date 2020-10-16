Some public swimming pools no longer opening as scheduled, says City of CT





The City of Cape Town's Parks and Recreation Department has opened 14 of the 20 municipal swimming pools that were originally scheduled to re-open on Friday.

The department says six other facilities will not open as planned due to operational challenges.

The swimming pools that will no longer open on Friday 16 October are: Athlone, Ruyterwacht, Brown's Farm, Manenberg, Muizenberg, and Mnandi.

The City says it will make more announcements as each pool becomes ready for operations.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and are working tirelessly to get these swimming pools operational as soon as possible", the City said in a statement.

These are the 14 swimming pools that have now officially reopened:

Atlantis

Trafalgar

Langa

Khayelitsha

Bonteheuwel

Goodwood

Hanover Park

Eastridge

Lentegeur

Westridge

Wynberg

Sea Point

Strand

Retreat

Theses are additional swimming pools which will open later due to maintenance currently taking place are: