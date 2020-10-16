Some public swimming pools no longer opening as scheduled, says City of CT
The City of Cape Town's Parks and Recreation Department has opened 14 of the 20 municipal swimming pools that were originally scheduled to re-open on Friday.
The department says six other facilities will not open as planned due to operational challenges.
The swimming pools that will no longer open on Friday 16 October are: Athlone, Ruyterwacht, Brown's Farm, Manenberg, Muizenberg, and Mnandi.
The City says it will make more announcements as each pool becomes ready for operations.
"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and are working tirelessly to get these swimming pools operational as soon as possible", the City said in a statement.
These are the 14 swimming pools that have now officially reopened:
- Atlantis
- Trafalgar
- Langa
- Khayelitsha
- Bonteheuwel
- Goodwood
- Hanover Park
- Eastridge
- Lentegeur
- Westridge
- Wynberg
- Sea Point
- Strand
- Retreat
Theses are additional swimming pools which will open later due to maintenance currently taking place are:
-
Kensington and Delft from 1 November 2020
-
Blue Downs indoor swimming pool will open on 1 November 2020 and remain open throughout the year
-
Bellville, Parow North, Emthonjeni, Vulindlela and Bellville South from 1 December 2020
-
Long Street from 14 December 2020 and will remain open throughout the year
-
Elsies River from 15 December 2020
-
Parow Valley from 1 January 2021
-
Morningstar will open from 2 January 2021
-
Ravensmead and Newlands from 1 February 2021
