Helen Zille dragged for wearing 'I am an African' t-shirt at Senekal protests





Zille showed up in the Free State town wearing a t-shirt written, "I am an African" in bold white letters.

She also held a placard that read "Stop the Killing" while donning armbands in the colours of the South African flag.

Racial tensions have been high in Senekal since the murder of local farm manager Brendin Horner earlier this month.

RELATED: Senekal violence has opened South Africa's old wounds, says President Ramaphosa

An image of Zille at the Senekal protests has become a talking point on Twitter after media personality Ntsiki Mazwai questioned the politician's choice of t-shirt.

A number of South Africans have criticised the former DA leader and her political motive for being at the protests.

The words 'Helen Zille' have been trending on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Is Helen Zille a person living with albinism???? Her t shirt is confusing me.... Africans are brown with curly black hair....this is scientific knowledge. https://t.co/8WvpFhiyB1 — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) October 16, 2020

You can be of European descent born in Africa.... But you can't just switch races...... Nah fam.



Whites calling themselves African is the same as weave sisters calling it their hair..... 😑Amanga nje — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) October 16, 2020

So Helen Zille claims she is an African 🙈🙈🙈



For me no white person can ever be an African for we are foreigners, settlers on stolen land -



Askies - the truth she hurts 👠👠#Senekalprotest #senekal2 #SenekalShowdown #Senekal #malema #eff #AfriForum pic.twitter.com/qdrQx34BhY — Kim Heller (@kimheller3) October 16, 2020

Helen Zille is not an African she's a South African.



White people can never be Africans,they can be South Africans but not Africans.



Being an African speaks of Origin, blacks originate in the African continent but whites originate in Europe.



No hate intended just my opinion. — Marxist (@Kgomo389) October 16, 2020

Helen Zille is a white supremacist who made an entire political career off the brutal murder of a black man. — Bussy Riot 🚬o🌲 (@_theekword) October 16, 2020

I think it's unfair to claim that we are Africans because we stay in Africa. Black people are labeled as 'African-American' in America and they are labeled as 'Africans' in European countries. Show some respect, Helen Zille. pic.twitter.com/kwqNqSSHx8 — #JoeBidenForPresident2020🇿🇦🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@HBosmaan) October 16, 2020

Helen Zille is incredibly anti black. She is incredibly racist — Aurora✨ (@BoitsK_) October 16, 2020

U will never see Helen Zille in Thokoza or Taung during Protests..NEVER!!!🙄#EFFinSenekal #Senekal — Mr Collenzo (@Collenzo_) October 16, 2020

Imagine being a black voter pretending that Helen Zille has command of her faculties & always defending her race. https://t.co/tOevDdgH7X — Noel (@crowieN) October 16, 2020