Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Cele satisfied with 'soft approach' to tensions in Senekal ahead of bail outcome

16 October 2020 4:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The police and state security ministers are sharing a bench inside the court with Julius Malema, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) descended on Senekal in the Free State in answer to Julius Malema's call to protect state property.

The two men accused of killing young farm manager Brendin Horner are applying for bail in the town's magistrate's court.

Violence erupted outside the building during their first appearance as members of the farming community demanded the suspects be handed over to them.

RELATED: [[WATCH] EFF members throw rocks at farmers during picket outside Senekal court]](https://www.capetalk.co.za/articles/398886/eff-ancyl-afriforum-and-farmers-fill-streets-of-senekal-ahead-of-court-hearing)

Police Minister Bheki Cele himself is attending proceedings.

Simmering tensions and minor clashes have been the order of the day reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.

We've heard from Police Minister Bheki Cele as well as State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo who've both spoken about how 'it wasn't a picnic' but it was exactly how you would expect different groups who are in one space and they are here to protest.

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

We haven't seen any arrests here but there was an arrest of someone who was driving into an area with an unlicensed fire-arm and there was a group of people that was turned back.

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

The small town has two main entry points and the police have those covered with roadblocks on the M5, she says.

I don't think there was a need for teargas or rubber bullets or any of those interventions considering what we saw during the height of the tensions.

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

I got the sense that the police minister was in conversation with Julius Malema himself who's in court currently listening to the bail application of the two men accused of killing Brendin Horner

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

They're sitting on the same bench - Julius Malema, Ayanda Dlodlo and Bheki Cele. We've heard from them that they have been alerting each other if they hear anything outside...

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Listen to the update below:


