John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 16 October 2020

Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Boris Johnson prepares the UK for a no deal Brexit while he also tried to manage Coronavirus crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matthew Davies - Senior Journalist at BBC World Service Business
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: World Food Day
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gareth Ackerman - Chairman at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Freedom Of Movement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lean Boezaart - co-founder at Freedom of Movement
Today at 18:48
Brrrutal Biz Quiz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Cele satisfied with 'soft approach' to tensions in Senekal ahead of bail outcome The police and state security ministers are sharing a bench inside the court with Julius Malema, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise. 16 October 2020 4:27 PM
Safety on Table Mountain: 'They've got 16 trained dog rangers but no dogs!' Lobby group 'Friends of Table Mountain' wants big improvements in the management of TMNP, but says SANParks is moving too slowly. 16 October 2020 3:29 PM
Helen Zille dragged for wearing 'I am an African' t-shirt at Senekal protests DA federal council chair Helen Zille attended the Senekal protests to support farmers and her choice of t-shirt caused a stir on T... 16 October 2020 4:20 PM
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim. 16 October 2020 1:02 PM
SA expat runs for office in New Zealand, calling himself an 'apartheid survivor' Martin Frauenstein, a self-proclaimed 'apartheid-survivor', is running for office in New Zealand and he's pushing for reduced immi... 16 October 2020 11:14 AM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show. 15 October 2020 6:52 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 16 October 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 16 October 2020 4:54 PM
Some public swimming pools no longer opening as scheduled, says City of CT Six of the 20 public swimming pools that were due to re-open on Friday will now be opened at a later stage due to delays. 16 October 2020 2:19 PM
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati... 15 October 2020 2:14 PM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain's partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim. 16 October 2020 1:02 PM
SA expat runs for office in New Zealand, calling himself an 'apartheid survivor' Martin Frauenstein, a self-proclaimed 'apartheid-survivor', is running for office in New Zealand and he's pushing for reduced immi... 16 October 2020 11:14 AM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
Lifestyle

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 16 October 2020

16 October 2020 4:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
John Maytham
John Maytham's Book Review
book reviews
John's Books
John's book picks

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.
  • Eight Detectives by Alex Pavesi
  • The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré
  • The Whistleblowers by Many Wiener

Listen to the full review below:


More from John Maytham's Book Reviews

book-reading-knowledge-literature-woman-coffee-fiction-novel-coffee-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020

9 October 2020 5:30 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

book-novel-reading-literature-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 02 October 2020

2 October 2020 5:33 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.

Read More arrow_forward

pages-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 September 2020

17 September 2020 5:28 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-novel-literature-reader-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 September 2020

11 September 2020 5:59 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-novel-literature-reader-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020

4 September 2020 5:20 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-knowledge-literature-woman-coffee-fiction-novel-coffee-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 21 August 2020

21 August 2020 5:13 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

reading-woman-novel-book-glasses-story-literature-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020

14 August 2020 5:43 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.

Read More arrow_forward

middle-aged-white-man-reading-book-knowledge-education-novel-literature-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020

7 August 2020 4:48 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

man-reading-book-grey-hair-outside-garden-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020

31 July 2020 5:52 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.

Read More arrow_forward

johns-book-picks-canvapng

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 July 2020

24 July 2020 5:34 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Helen Zille dragged for wearing 'I am an African' t-shirt at Senekal protests

Politics

'Tin Roof being scapegoated' - owner slams claims of club as superspreader site

Local

SA expat runs for office in New Zealand, calling himself an 'apartheid survivor'

World Politics

DA axes Nkele Molapo from party

16 October 2020 4:42 PM

Eskom making strides in recovering billions in contract overpayments, Scopa told

16 October 2020 4:40 PM

Former Transnet chair Mkhwanazi backtracks on Gigaba testimony at Zondo inquiry

16 October 2020 4:03 PM

