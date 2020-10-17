'I have had enough' - Zuma on claim Zondo to probe children's bank accounts





Former president Jacob Zuma has hit out at what he calls attempts to target his children by way of clandestine investigations into matters that have nothing to do with them.

He released a statement in response to a Sunday Times article reporting that the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will be looking into his children's bank accounts.

The report says the commission has subpoenaed banks to release the statements of at least 20 accounts linked to the Zuma family.

I condemn as utter cowardice the attempts to target my children by way of clandestine investigations into matters that have nothing to do with them. Former president Jacob Zuma

We are back to the period during which investigations and prosecutions were media driven and sought to humiliate subjects of investigations in order to pursue political agendas that should belong far from law-enforcement agencies, whose functions are enshrined in the constitution. Former president Jacob Zuma

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has given the go-ahead for the former president to be summoned to appear before the commission in November.

In his statement Zuma pleads with the commission, law enforcement agencies, the media and banks to leave his children out of its investigation.

Zuma says the Zondo Commission's brief is to scapegoat and punish him in order to conceal the crimes of the powerful.

He describes the "harassment" of his children as a declaration of war.

My family and I have not known peace under apartheid and yet we remain tagged in post-apartheid South Africa. Former president Jacob Zuma