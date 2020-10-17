[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi
The 2019 hit by Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode has hit the big time since the Jerusalema Dance Challenge went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic.
US President Donald Trump's just joined the list of high-profile figures who've taken up the challenge, in a manner of speaking that is.
RELATED: Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame
David Scott of The Kiffness is well-known for his parody videos.
Now he's got Trump doing the Jerusalema thanks to some creative editing and it's pretty hilarious.
Take a look at the video below:
It had to be done 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8dBLr0ueHv— David Scott (@TheKiffness) October 14, 2020
Scott's post has been re-tweeted hundreds of times.
One tweep comments: "Very nice, but please add muscle relaxant, just to oil those moves a bit"
"But guys, did this actually happen? Please say yes!" exclaims another.
More from Local
'I have had enough' - Zuma on claim Zondo to probe children's bank accounts
Former president Jacob Zuma condemns the Zondo Commission's reported attempt to target his children as 'utter cowardice'.Read More
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough
SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages.Read More
Cele satisfied with 'soft approach' to tensions in Senekal ahead of bail outcome
The police and state security ministers are sharing a bench inside the court with Julius Malema, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.Read More
Safety on Table Mountain: 'They've got 16 trained dog rangers but no dogs!'
Lobby group 'Friends of Table Mountain' wants big improvements in the management of TMNP, but says SANParks is moving too slowly.Read More
Some public swimming pools no longer opening as scheduled, says City of CT
Six of the 20 public swimming pools that were due to re-open on Friday will now be opened at a later stage due to delays.Read More
Not sure if your baby needs a doctor? BabyLine offers telephonic advice 24/7
The service employs "telephone triage" to assess if home care will do or if your little one needs medical or even emergency help.Read More
SA Agulhas II en route to rescue 47 South Africans from Gough Island
The 47 South Africans and other nationals will all be rescued after the Geo Searcher sank north of Gough Island on Thursday.Read More
Media barred from filming certain parts of Senekal farm murder case
The media can only broadcast the closing arguments and judgment in the Senekal Magistrate's Court, where two men accused of killing a farmer are appearing in court.Read More
'Tin Roof being scapegoated' - owner slams claims of club as superspreader site
Tin Roof owner James Truter responds and says the Tin Roof has been operating as a bar and not a nightclub since reopening.Read More
ANYCL in Free State explains why it is running a youth military training camp
Basic military training, hiking, gun handling, guerilla tactics, and political education is to be included in the programme.Read More
More from World
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough
SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages.Read More
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats
The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim.Read More
SA expat runs for office in New Zealand, calling himself an 'apartheid survivor'
Martin Frauenstein, a self-proclaimed ‘apartheid-survivor’, is running for office in New Zealand and he's pushing for reduced immigration.Read More
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst
YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformation.Read More
Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19
There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.Read More
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic
Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus.Read More
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving
A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving.Read More
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA
A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across the globe.Read More
UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases.Read More
'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit
President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive for Covid-19.Read More