[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi





Screengrab from David Scott's 'Trump does Jerusalema' video.

The 2019 hit by Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode has hit the big time since the Jerusalema Dance Challenge went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic.

US President Donald Trump's just joined the list of high-profile figures who've taken up the challenge, in a manner of speaking that is.

RELATED: Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame

David Scott of The Kiffness is well-known for his parody videos.

Now he's got Trump doing the Jerusalema thanks to some creative editing and it's pretty hilarious.

Take a look at the video below:

It had to be done 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8dBLr0ueHv — David Scott (@TheKiffness) October 14, 2020

Scott's post has been re-tweeted hundreds of times.

One tweep comments: "Very nice, but please add muscle relaxant, just to oil those moves a bit"

"But guys, did this actually happen? Please say yes!" exclaims another.