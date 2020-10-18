'The point of breast cancer screening is to catch it before there's a lump'

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town's annual Festive Lights event called off Capetonians have become accustomed to kicking off the festive season with the Festive Lights Switch-On event. 18 October 2020 11:44 AM
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
'I have had enough' - Zuma on claim Zondo to probe children's bank accounts Former president Jacob Zuma condemns the Zondo Commission's reported attempt to target his children as 'utter cowardice'. 17 October 2020 10:41 AM
View all Local
Cele satisfied with 'soft approach' to tensions in Senekal ahead of bail outcome The police and state security ministers are sharing a bench inside the court with Julius Malema, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise. 16 October 2020 4:27 PM
Helen Zille dragged for wearing 'I am an African' t-shirt at Senekal protests DA federal council chair Helen Zille attended the Senekal protests to support farmers and her choice of t-shirt caused a stir on T... 16 October 2020 4:20 PM
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim. 16 October 2020 1:02 PM
View all Politics
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show. 15 October 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
'The point of breast cancer screening is to catch it before there's a lump' Don't wait until you have symptoms to go for a breast cancer exam, says Dr. Dominique Stott. 18 October 2020 10:38 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 16 October 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 16 October 2020 4:54 PM
Safety on Table Mountain: 'They've got 16 trained dog rangers but no dogs!' Lobby group 'Friends of Table Mountain' wants big improvements in the management of TMNP, but says SANParks is moving too slowly. 16 October 2020 3:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
View all Sport
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim. 16 October 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'The point of breast cancer screening is to catch it before there's a lump'

18 October 2020 10:38 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cancer
Breast cancer
breast cancer screening
mammogram
early cancer detection

Don't wait until you have symptoms to go for a breast cancer exam, says Dr. Dominique Stott.

Dr. Stott, the chief medical officer at insurance group Liberty, has urged women to undergo breast cancer screening.

She explains that breast cancer screening is the process of checking a woman’s breasts for cancer before there are signs or symptoms of the disease

She says the point of screening is to detect breast cancer long before the tumor can be felt by you or your doctor.

Doctors often use a mammogram to look for early signs of breast cancer, which involves taking an X-ray picture of the breast.

When a lump has been detected, the chances are that it [cancer] may well have spread by then. Once it has gone into lymph nodes or distant parts of the body, then the prognosis is that much poorer. You've got to catch it before then. That's the whole point of screening.

Dr. Dominique Stott, Chief medical officer - Liberty

Screening testing is affecting people who do not have the problem yet... The screening philosophy is that you're trying to detect it in an asymptomatic population.

Dr. Dominique Stott, Chief medical officer - Liberty

Catching breast cancer early can lead to a very positive outcome, Dr. Stott tells CapeTalk host Zain Johnson.

She's emphasised the importance of early detection, especially among high-risk women.

RELATED: I found a lump and my worst fears came to life: Danielle Bitton shares her story

Women are at a higher risk of breast cancer based on their family history and whether or not they carry the BRCA gene which is linked to the disease.

Dr. Stott says that women should talk to their doctor about having a mammogram from the age of 40.

It's recommended that women between 45 and 54 should have a mammogram annually, while women over 55 should have it every two years.

RELATED: I fought breast cancer while pregnant with twins: This is Jade Wyngaardt's story

Although screening usually involves examining asymptomatic patients, Dr Stott says all women (and men) should look out for the following symptoms:

  • a lump in the breast or in the armpit area
  • very dense breast tissue
  • skin changes on the breast, such as dimpling or irritation
  • nipple discharge
  • pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area

Breast cancer screening is actually quite complex. Mammograms require you to be face-to-face with a radiographer and a radiologist.

Dr. Dominique Stott, Chief medical officer - Liberty

If a woman has either got the BRCA gene or she's got more than two first-line family members who have had breast cancer... she's high risk.

Dr. Dominique Stott, Chief medical officer - Liberty

Dr Stott says that a woman's age, reproductive history, and diet are also factors that contribute to the possible development of breast cancer.

Dr Dominique Stott, Liberty's chief medical officer,

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast:


18 October 2020 10:38 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cancer
Breast cancer
breast cancer screening
mammogram
early cancer detection

More from Lifestyle

books-reading-literature-novel-textbook-education-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 16 October 2020

16 October 2020 4:54 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain National Park Cape Town SANParks 123rflifestyel 123rf

Safety on Table Mountain: 'They've got 16 trained dog rangers but no dogs!'

16 October 2020 3:29 PM

Lobby group 'Friends of Table Mountain' wants big improvements in the management of TMNP, but says SANParks is moving too slowly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

swimming-pool-under-water-lanes-aqua-123rf

Some public swimming pools no longer opening as scheduled, says City of CT

16 October 2020 2:19 PM

Six of the 20 public swimming pools that were due to re-open on Friday will now be opened at a later stage due to delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTube-social-media-app-video-sharing-online-123rf

YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst

15 October 2020 2:14 PM

YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarette smoking death lungs health 123rf

South Africans are smoking a bit less and buying a lot more life insurance - FNB

15 October 2020 9:38 AM

"People are thinking about their mortality," says Lee Bromfield, Chief Executive of FNB Life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shots-tequila-alcohol-drinks-bar-club-party-booze-pub-123rf

Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub

14 October 2020 10:55 AM

Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 Covid-19 infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-and-burgerjpg

Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food

13 October 2020 8:50 PM

How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alan-committie-john-matham-louis-viljoen-the-outlaw-muckridge-

John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown

13 October 2020 4:20 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi and his family

Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies

13 October 2020 9:40 AM

The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Growth

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

12 October 2020 7:15 PM

Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town's annual Festive Lights event called off

Local

'Tin Roof being scapegoated' - owner slams claims of club as superspreader site

Local

'I have had enough' - Zuma on claim Zondo to probe children's bank accounts

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu: study

18 October 2020 11:09 AM

11 soldiers dead, 11 missing in Vietnam after second big landslide in days

18 October 2020 11:05 AM

CoCT appeals for information after firefighting crew attacked in Kraaifontein

18 October 2020 10:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA