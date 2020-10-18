Cape Town's annual Festive Lights event called off
The City of Cape Town says it has taken the decision to cancel the annual Festive Lights Switch-On event for 2020.
The event usually sees thousands of eager locals flock to the city centre on the first Sunday in December to enjoy a free concert and witness the festive lights being switched on, bringing the CBD to life.
The tradition has been around in Cape Town for more than 50 years.
The City says this year's event has been cancelled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the extension of the National Disaster Management Act restrictions on the number of people allowed at public gatherings.
The City's JP Smith says the municipality is also trying to cut spending, given the adverse impact the pandemic and subsequent lockdown has had on the economy.
He says the City may host several smaller events as part of the Cape Town CBD revitalisation programme, the first of which is set to take place at the Greenmarket Square this week.
We understand the disappointment that could arise from such a decision, however there is a silver lining.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
We are also in discussion with various event organisers to bring their events to the CBD. As the City of Cape Town, we believe events will be central in revitalising the economy going forward.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Events have over the years been a major catalyst in the growth of auxiliary sectors like hospitality, retail and tourism, because the people you attract to the events hosted in your city spend money here.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
The City will communicate with the public on the date and venues for the upcoming events
