Ambitious plan to overhaul SA's retail and clothing manufacturing sector by 2030
Key players in the clothing, textile, footwear and leather (CTFL) industry are committed, now more than ever, to growing the amount of locally produced fashion sold in South Africa's retail stores.
A plan was formulated by the CTFL sector and Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel in November last year aimed at boosting job creation through localisation in the industry.
A CTFL masterplan contains various goals, including increased employment in the sector by another 120 000 jobs across the value chain by 2030.
The plan also includes a commitment to grow local resourcing in retail from roughly 30% to over 60% over the next 10 years, explains the National Clothing Retail Federation of South Africa (NCRF).
NCRF executive director Michael Lawrence says the sector wants to accelerate the pace at which the industry achieves its goals, following the devasting impact of Covid-19.
The CTFL sector has been negatively impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has emphasised the need to reduce reliance on imports and international supply chains.
The master plan pre-dates the pandemic by quite some time. It recognises that so much has changed in the way in which the CTFL sector works, as well as how importing and production works.Michael Lawrence, Executive Director - National Clothing Retail Federation
Unashamedly, it's about creating jobs in both the retail and the manufacturing sector.Michael Lawrence, Executive Director - National Clothing Retail Federation
We want to re-establish the kind of jobs that are appropriate for the new way of doing business within manufacturing.Michael Lawrence, Executive Director - National Clothing Retail Federation
We've started to ambitiously say we want to get from under 30% of local resourcing in retail to over 60%. We want to double the number of jobs in the manufacturing sector. We want to increase by 15% the number of jobs in the retail sector.Michael Lawrence, Executive Director - National Clothing Retail Federation
Our country needs economic development. It's a no-brainer.Michael Lawrence, Executive Director - National Clothing Retail Federation
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast:
More from Business
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU
The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000
'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.Read More
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan
Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan
The President presented his plan for fixing South Africa's life-stealing economy on Thursday.Read More
South Africa’s kneecapped economy is recovering fast
Economists.co.za expects annualised Q3/2020 GDP growth of between 40% and 50% – the fastest on record.Read More
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster
"Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation."Read More
Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission
The former president has been implicated, yet again – this time in connection with an R8 million fraudulent payment.Read More
Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19
There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.Read More
South Africans are smoking a bit less and buying a lot more life insurance - FNB
"People are thinking about their mortality," says Lee Bromfield, Chief Executive of FNB Life.Read More
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance'
Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks.Read More