Ambitious plan to overhaul SA's retail and clothing manufacturing sector by 2030





Key players in the clothing, textile, footwear and leather (CTFL) industry are committed, now more than ever, to growing the amount of locally produced fashion sold in South Africa's retail stores.

A plan was formulated by the CTFL sector and Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel in November last year aimed at boosting job creation through localisation in the industry.

A CTFL masterplan contains various goals, including increased employment in the sector by another 120 000 jobs across the value chain by 2030.

The plan also includes a commitment to grow local resourcing in retail from roughly 30% to over 60% over the next 10 years, explains the National Clothing Retail Federation of South Africa (NCRF).

NCRF executive director Michael Lawrence says the sector wants to accelerate the pace at which the industry achieves its goals, following the devasting impact of Covid-19.

The CTFL sector has been negatively impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has emphasised the need to reduce reliance on imports and international supply chains.

The master plan pre-dates the pandemic by quite some time. It recognises that so much has changed in the way in which the CTFL sector works, as well as how importing and production works. Michael Lawrence, Executive Director - National Clothing Retail Federation

Unashamedly, it's about creating jobs in both the retail and the manufacturing sector. Michael Lawrence, Executive Director - National Clothing Retail Federation

We want to re-establish the kind of jobs that are appropriate for the new way of doing business within manufacturing. Michael Lawrence, Executive Director - National Clothing Retail Federation

We've started to ambitiously say we want to get from under 30% of local resourcing in retail to over 60%. We want to double the number of jobs in the manufacturing sector. We want to increase by 15% the number of jobs in the retail sector. Michael Lawrence, Executive Director - National Clothing Retail Federation

Our country needs economic development. It's a no-brainer. Michael Lawrence, Executive Director - National Clothing Retail Federation

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast: