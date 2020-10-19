Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
South Africa needs more than R7 billion per month to end food insecurity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shoni Makhari - communications representative of Tiger Brands Foundation
Today at 16:10
ANCYL CRISIS COMMITTEE TAKES ANC TO COURT SEEKING ORDER DECLARING NYTT ILLEGAL
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi - EWN Reporter
Today at 16:20
Brexit: EU starts legal action against UK over deal breach plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey - EWN
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Toyota Hilux (2020)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire - Motoring journalist
Today at 17:05
MBALULA: GOVT CANNOT IGNORE CHALLENGES FACED BY TAXI INDUSTRY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
National Press Freedom Day is today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 17:46
Jazzart Dance Theatre in Search for New Artistic Director
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:08
SA is still an attractive investment destination despite all the negative noise
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Viljoen - Chairman at RE: CM
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Credit life providers are getting off lightly on Treating Customers Fairly
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Christine Rodrigues - Partner in Banking and Finance department at Bowmans Law
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: VBS: A dream Defrauded
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carol Bouwer - Founder and CEO at Carol Bouwer Productions
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Unfair that Gr 12s will be set back a year for missing exams, says matric pupil A matric learner, who's also a member of the student group Cosas, says the WCED is being unreasonable with its rules regarding fin... 19 October 2020 2:31 PM
Top cop paroled after serving only 4 of 18 years for gun running on Cape Flats 20 murder cases are linked to guns suppled by former SAPS colonel Chris Prinsloo jailed in 2016 says Manenberg Safety Forum chair. 19 October 2020 1:26 PM
Fire Chief says 'call-out' tactic was used to ambush fire crew in Kraaifontein Cape Town Fire Chief Ian Schnetler advocates against arming emergency crews as it will cause them to be targeted even more. 19 October 2020 1:09 PM
View all Local
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and wife test positive for Covid-19 Dr Mkhize tweeted on Sunday night that he had been feeling 'abnormally tired.' 19 October 2020 7:40 AM
'I have had enough' - Zuma on claim Zondo to probe children's bank accounts Former president Jacob Zuma condemns the Zondo Commission's reported attempt to target his children as 'utter cowardice'. 17 October 2020 10:41 AM
Cele satisfied with 'soft approach' to tensions in Senekal ahead of bail outcome The police and state security ministers are sharing a bench inside the court with Julius Malema, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise. 16 October 2020 4:27 PM
View all Politics
Ambitious plan to overhaul SA's retail and clothing manufacturing sector by 2030 Government and industry have put together a master plan aimed at driving local manufacturing and employment over the next decade. 18 October 2020 1:56 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises RealNet's MD Gerhard Kotzé says it is essential to do your homework and suggests it may be advisable to first rent for a year. 19 October 2020 8:46 AM
'The point of breast cancer screening is to catch it before there's a lump' Don't wait until you have symptoms to go for a breast cancer exam, says Dr. Dominique Stott. 18 October 2020 10:38 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 16 October 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 16 October 2020 4:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
View all Sport
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation. 19 October 2020 8:11 AM
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim. 16 October 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals

19 October 2020 8:11 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Tourism
Cape Town
The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company
Cableway
COVID-19

Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation.

Most of Cape Town's enduring attractions are up-and-running, albeit under severely constrained conditions.

One of those is the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway (TMACC), a popular attraction for locals and tourists alike.

While there's a lot of open space at the top of Table Mountain, one can't say the same for the 2-minute journey to the top, in a confined space.

The cableway re-opened for local visitors and domestic tourists on 1 September with strict Covid-19 safety protocols in place.

John Maytham speaks to Wahida Parker, Managing Director at TMACC.

Our capacity is normally 65 people in the cablecar.

Wahida Parker, Managing Director - TMACC

Parker says when the hiker's service was launched in August, this number was limited to 16 people.

During September, as the regulations changed, we limited it to half its capacity which is around 30 people.

Wahida Parker, Managing Director - TMACC

However, Parker says the cablecar rides are not full.

We are not that busy, so we can cope very well with the numbers of people coming into the cablecar.

Wahida Parker, Managing Director - TMACC

She says in order to ensure sufficient airflow is moving through the cablecar, TMACC has removed the glass panes of the cablecar.

This has not resulted in passengers poking their heads out.

The floor rotates so it's rather difficult to stick your head out.

Wahida Parker, Managing Director - TMACC

How is TMACC planning for the summer season?

We usually become super busy from 16 December, but this year we don't know what and how to plan because it is so uncertain.

Wahida Parker, Managing Director - TMACC

However, Parker says the lockdown birthday special a number of people took advantage of the free ride offered. She adds that over 16,000 people visited the cablecar.

That was quite a challenge, as lots of families came and that did impact the issue of social distancing.

Wahida Parker, Managing Director - TMACC

Lockdown has resulted in money lost, she acknowledges but says it is always a delicate balance between keeping the business going, ensuring that staff can be retained, and planning how to operate in the future.

We have come up with some ways to do this, limiting operating hours and offering specials.

Wahida Parker, Managing Director - TMACC

Our September special was 'buy 1 and get 2 tickets for free.' In October tickets are R100 per person just for South Africans.

Wahida Parker, Managing Director - TMACC

Listen to the interview below:


19 October 2020 8:11 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Tourism
Cape Town
The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company
Cableway
COVID-19

More from Local

matric-exams-ewnjpg

Unfair that Gr 12s will be set back a year for missing exams, says matric pupil

19 October 2020 2:31 PM

A matric learner, who's also a member of the student group Cosas, says the WCED is being unreasonable with its rules regarding final exams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Top cop paroled after serving only 4 of 18 years for gun running on Cape Flats

19 October 2020 1:26 PM

20 murder cases are linked to guns suppled by former SAPS colonel Chris Prinsloo jailed in 2016 says Manenberg Safety Forum chair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fire-truckjpg

Fire Chief says 'call-out' tactic was used to ambush fire crew in Kraaifontein

19 October 2020 1:09 PM

Cape Town Fire Chief Ian Schnetler advocates against arming emergency crews as it will cause them to be targeted even more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wind-turbine-power-solar-electricity-clean-energy-renewable-resources-123rf

Municipalities can now generate their own power - and Cape Town may be first up

19 October 2020 12:46 PM

Municipalities that have settled their power bill with Eskom will soon be able to generate their own electricity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

senekal

Mandela Foundation calls for 'radical non-violence' in Senekal as cases continue

19 October 2020 11:57 AM

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has called for radical non-violent interventions in the Free State town of Senekal as racial tensions simmer in the community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180620-police-tape-crime-scene-SAPS

Still no closure for family of UK man murdered in Green Point flat in 2018

19 October 2020 10:35 AM

It's been exactly two years since British resident Upendra Edward Galegedera was murdered in his Cape Town flat shortly after arriving in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapid test for antibody detection Covid-19 coronavirus antibody test 123rf

Covid-19 antibody tests now available in SA, but what do they really tell us?

19 October 2020 9:26 AM

Epidemiologist Dr Boffa explains why the antibody test is not a guarantee you've had the virus, nor that you won't be re-infected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and wife test positive for Covid-19

19 October 2020 7:40 AM

Dr Mkhize tweeted on Sunday night that he had been feeling 'abnormally tired.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171203-festival-of-lights-15jpg

Cape Town's annual Festive Lights event called off

18 October 2020 11:44 AM

Capetonians have become accustomed to kicking off the festive season with the Festive Lights Switch-On event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

trump-jerusalemapng

[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi

17 October 2020 12:43 PM

In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

textile-production-factory-clothing-manufacturing-retail-sector-sewing-123rf

Ambitious plan to overhaul SA's retail and clothing manufacturing sector by 2030

18 October 2020 1:56 PM

Government and industry have put together a master plan aimed at driving local manufacturing and employment over the next decade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU

15 October 2020 8:24 PM

The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

money-homejpg

Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000

15 October 2020 7:15 PM

'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-ramaphosa1jpg

The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan

15 October 2020 6:52 PM

Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan

15 October 2020 3:42 PM

The President presented his plan for fixing South Africa's life-stealing economy on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy economic growth gdp recovery 123rf 123rfbusiness

South Africa’s kneecapped economy is recovering fast

15 October 2020 3:24 PM

Economists.co.za expects annualised Q3/2020 GDP growth of between 40% and 50% – the fastest on record.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize

Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster

15 October 2020 2:05 PM

"Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission

15 October 2020 12:38 PM

The former president has been implicated, yet again – this time in connection with an R8 million fraudulent payment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany german flag covid-19 123rf pandemic 123rfworld

Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19

15 October 2020 11:36 AM

There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarette smoking death lungs health 123rf

South Africans are smoking a bit less and buying a lot more life insurance - FNB

15 October 2020 9:38 AM

"People are thinking about their mortality," says Lee Bromfield, Chief Executive of FNB Life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Donald Trump Huawei 123rf 123rfbusiness

New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic

14 October 2020 4:34 PM

Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big Band concert Kirstenbosch summer series

Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch

13 October 2020 1:01 PM

Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-knowledge-literature-woman-coffee-fiction-novel-coffee-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020

9 October 2020 5:30 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

marcjpg

Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am

26 September 2020 7:46 AM

Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Microphone

South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent

24 September 2020 2:43 PM

What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depressed boy child holding smile smiley pretending depression depressed 123rf

Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary

24 September 2020 11:46 AM

We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lesego-thlabi-facebookjpg

Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism

19 September 2020 10:36 AM

Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DJ raver clubber vinyl record edm rave electronic music 123rf 123rfbusiness

Vinyl records just won’t die

18 September 2020 3:14 PM

Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siv-ngesijpg

SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria

16 September 2020 3:57 PM

Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

address-unknown-film-screenshotpng

Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement

14 September 2020 5:14 PM

A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban International Film Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Retirement planning and property personal finances savings

Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises

19 October 2020 8:46 AM

RealNet's MD Gerhard Kotzé says it is essential to do your homework and suggests it may be advisable to first rent for a year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mammogram-mammography-breast-cancer-screening-123rf

'The point of breast cancer screening is to catch it before there's a lump'

18 October 2020 10:38 AM

Don't wait until you have symptoms to go for a breast cancer exam, says Dr. Dominique Stott.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books-reading-literature-novel-textbook-education-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 16 October 2020

16 October 2020 4:54 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain National Park Cape Town SANParks 123rflifestyel 123rf

Safety on Table Mountain: 'They've got 16 trained dog rangers but no dogs!'

16 October 2020 3:29 PM

Lobby group 'Friends of Table Mountain' wants big improvements in the management of TMNP, but says SANParks is moving too slowly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

swimming-pool-under-water-lanes-aqua-123rf

Some public swimming pools no longer opening as scheduled, says City of CT

16 October 2020 2:19 PM

Six of the 20 public swimming pools that were due to re-open on Friday will now be opened at a later stage due to delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTube-social-media-app-video-sharing-online-123rf

YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst

15 October 2020 2:14 PM

YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarette smoking death lungs health 123rf

South Africans are smoking a bit less and buying a lot more life insurance - FNB

15 October 2020 9:38 AM

"People are thinking about their mortality," says Lee Bromfield, Chief Executive of FNB Life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shots-tequila-alcohol-drinks-bar-club-party-booze-pub-123rf

Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub

14 October 2020 10:55 AM

Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 Covid-19 infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-and-burgerjpg

Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food

13 October 2020 8:50 PM

How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alan-committie-john-matham-louis-viljoen-the-outlaw-muckridge-

John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown

13 October 2020 4:20 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Municipalities can now generate their own power - and Cape Town may be first up

Local

Still no closure for family of UK man murdered in Green Point flat in 2018

Local

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and wife test positive for Covid-19

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Family of slain Duran Visagie never imagined he'd be gang violence statistic

19 October 2020 3:58 PM

Unbundling of Eskom progressing well, says Public Enterprises Dept

19 October 2020 3:12 PM

COVID-19 UPDATE: The global caseload

19 October 2020 3:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA