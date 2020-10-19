Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals
Most of Cape Town's enduring attractions are up-and-running, albeit under severely constrained conditions.
One of those is the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway (TMACC), a popular attraction for locals and tourists alike.
While there's a lot of open space at the top of Table Mountain, one can't say the same for the 2-minute journey to the top, in a confined space.
The cableway re-opened for local visitors and domestic tourists on 1 September with strict Covid-19 safety protocols in place.
John Maytham speaks to Wahida Parker, Managing Director at TMACC.
Our capacity is normally 65 people in the cablecar.Wahida Parker, Managing Director - TMACC
Parker says when the hiker's service was launched in August, this number was limited to 16 people.
During September, as the regulations changed, we limited it to half its capacity which is around 30 people.Wahida Parker, Managing Director - TMACC
However, Parker says the cablecar rides are not full.
We are not that busy, so we can cope very well with the numbers of people coming into the cablecar.Wahida Parker, Managing Director - TMACC
She says in order to ensure sufficient airflow is moving through the cablecar, TMACC has removed the glass panes of the cablecar.
This has not resulted in passengers poking their heads out.
The floor rotates so it's rather difficult to stick your head out.Wahida Parker, Managing Director - TMACC
How is TMACC planning for the summer season?
We usually become super busy from 16 December, but this year we don't know what and how to plan because it is so uncertain.Wahida Parker, Managing Director - TMACC
However, Parker says the lockdown birthday special a number of people took advantage of the free ride offered. She adds that over 16,000 people visited the cablecar.
That was quite a challenge, as lots of families came and that did impact the issue of social distancing.Wahida Parker, Managing Director - TMACC
Lockdown has resulted in money lost, she acknowledges but says it is always a delicate balance between keeping the business going, ensuring that staff can be retained, and planning how to operate in the future.
We have come up with some ways to do this, limiting operating hours and offering specials.Wahida Parker, Managing Director - TMACC
Our September special was 'buy 1 and get 2 tickets for free.' In October tickets are R100 per person just for South Africans.Wahida Parker, Managing Director - TMACC
Listen to the interview below:
