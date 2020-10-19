Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises
If you're lucky enough to be able to retire then you also have some big decisions to make.
Downsizing is generally a good first step, but what then?
Selling the family home to then buy or rent is a top priority. What kind of property to buy also matters.
RealNet's Gerhard Kotzé talks to John Maytham.
Listen to the interview below:
Kotzé says buying a home is a stressful decision in general.
And if you've gone through this lifecycle and have to make this decision, 'where do I go now, how do I invest my money?' and what is the safer bet to go?Gerhard Kotzé, Managing Director - RealNet
It is important to work out the details regarding location, type of house or complex, potential frail care needs and more, he says.
I think that it all depends on have you done your homework well enough to be able to purchase that last retirement home.Gerhard Kotzé, Managing Director - RealNet
He says if one has not done all this preparatory work, it is preferable to rent for at least a year, especially if moving to a different area.
Rather rent for at least a year...like if you are moving from Gauteng to the coast - just to check it out and make sure you are going to be comfortable spending your golden years in a home that you really want to be in.Gerhard Kotzé, Managing Director - RealNet
It is not an easy decision to sell the family home, Kotzé agrees.
These lock-up-and-go secure complexes are quite expensive, and especially if you have lived in a family home for a long time - to downscale is already traumatic, but then to have to pay more for a unit than you have had, is where there is quite a big mind block and resistance.Gerhard Kotzé, Managing Director - RealNet
However, he suggests one gets over those blocks and assesses one's needs.
Remember every time you move there are transfer costs involved and the cost of moving so one really needs to measure it up and make sure that you buy something you can live in and that will cater to your needs as you grow older.Gerhard Kotzé, Managing Director - RealNet
Listen to the interview below for some useful insights:
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals
Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation.Read More
'The point of breast cancer screening is to catch it before there's a lump'
Don't wait until you have symptoms to go for a breast cancer exam, says Dr. Dominique Stott.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 16 October 2020
Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.Read More
Safety on Table Mountain: 'They've got 16 trained dog rangers but no dogs!'
Lobby group 'Friends of Table Mountain' wants big improvements in the management of TMNP, but says SANParks is moving too slowly.Read More
Some public swimming pools no longer opening as scheduled, says City of CT
Six of the 20 public swimming pools that were due to re-open on Friday will now be opened at a later stage due to delays.Read More
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst
YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformation.Read More
South Africans are smoking a bit less and buying a lot more life insurance - FNB
"People are thinking about their mortality," says Lee Bromfield, Chief Executive of FNB Life.Read More
Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub
Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 Covid-19 infections.Read More
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food
How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown
CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March.Read More