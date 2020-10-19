Covid-19 antibody tests now available in SA, but what do they really tell us?
As of today, Clicks is offering Covid-19 antibody tests at any of its clinics nationwide. This follows on Dis-Chem offering them from its drive-in clinic in Midrand.
The antibody test is different from the PCR test generally used in SA and was only recently approved for use. Until now you've had to go to one of the private labs for a test.
All it takes is a blood sample collected from a finger price at a cost of between R199 and R380.
Terms and conditions of course apply. A negative test can not guarantee any prior infection and vice versa. Antibodies also don't rule out possible reinfection.
Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa talks to John Maytham and says while Covid-19 antibody tests are now widely available but are not a free pass.
She acknowledges that out of curiosity, like so many, she would like to know if she has had Covid-19.
But at the end of the day what is it really telling us? It will tell us if we have had it, but it won't tell us if it will prevent us from having it again.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health
Ther is now irrefutable proof among a small sample globally, that some people are being re-infected with Covid-19.
It is very rare that it has been shown to have happened, and that people have had two distinct infections with coronavirus, but the problem is we don't know how long immunity may last of the antibody test comes back positive.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health
For example, if a person had Covid-19 asymptomatically early on, and there are no longer any antibodies left in the system to test positive, she adds.
So a negative may not even necessarily mean you did not have it.Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist - Centre of Rural Health
Listen to the interview with Dr Jody Boffa below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan
The President presented his plan for fixing South Africa's life-stealing economy on Thursday.Read More
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster
"Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation."Read More
[WATCH] WHO backtracks on lockdown as primary means of curbing Covid-19
Watch the interview with WHO envoy David Nabarro and John Maytham talks to vaccinologist Prof Shabir Madhi about the shift.Read More
Desperate to socialise, less-at-risk young Capetonians are spreading Covid-19
"It’s been very hard for everyone, especially for them [teenagers]," says Dr Karen van Kets.Read More
New Covid-19 infections in Cape Town rise for first time since level-1 lockdown
Much like in Europe and elsewhere, new infections are increasingly happening in younger populations, reports Barbara Friedman.Read More
Why one-third of South Africans say no to Covid-19 vaccine
National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee chair Prof Hannelie Meyer looks at survey results and the impact of misinformation.Read More
How sick is Donald Trump, actually?
The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health.Read More
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19
"Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump.Read More
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina
At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths.Read More
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future
Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.Read More